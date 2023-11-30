15 companies hiring in the Irish health-tech industry

Looking for a job in the health-tech sector? Ireland has many companies from start-ups to multinationals hiring in the space.

The health-tech sector, which includes medical devices, medical manufacturing, biotech, pharma and R&D, is a very interesting area to work in. Medicine and healthcare are always evolving and so is the technology we use to treat patients.

You don’t have to have a medical background to work in health, however. The industry needs software developers and engineers with strong technical skills to work on new tech, too. For example, as part of Future Health Week at SiliconRepublic.com, we spoke to BearingPoint’s Claudia Carr about the benefits of tech integration in healthcare. Carr explained how BearingPoint, a tech and professional services company, is working to help healthcare workers leverage technology to improve patient treatment outcomes.

Many of the jobs we have mentioned on this list are purely tech jobs, which shows that medtech companies from Medtronic to Amgen are interested in a variety of skills. Having said that, there are also lots of roles on the R&D and quality control side, too.

AbbVie

Global data science manager, QC pharma lab manager, process engineer, micro analyst and EHS engineer are just some of the jobs that pharma manufacturing company AbbVie is recruiting for in Ireland.

Amgen

The biotech multinational has several openings in Ireland at the moment, such as principal automation engineer, manufacturing process technician, validation engineer, strategic planning engineer in supply chain and information systems manager. It is also recruiting graduates.

BD

The medtech multinational has lots of job openings in Ireland at the moment. Positions include supply chain manager, L&D manager, director of software engineering, senior supplier quality engineer and graduate quality engineer.

Biologit

The Irish start-up is hiring a quality assurance specialist in Ireland, as well as other roles internationally. Biologit has been hiring steadily throughout the year. Following a €2m funding round led by Enterprise Ireland, the company said it would at least double its team in 2023.

BMS

Specialist in supply chain operations, materials science intern, QC microbiology manufacturer and senior reliability engineer are some of the vacancies that BMS is hoping to fill. The biopharma multinational is recruiting in a number of locations around Ireland.

Dexcom

Dexcom has several vacancies in Ireland, both remote and onsite in Galway. Among the positions it is looking to fill are director of EMEA and LATAM revenue operations, VAT compliance manager EMEA and director of finance manufacturing in diabetes healthcare.

Eli Lilly

The pharma manufacturing multinational is currently seeking talent for roles such as SAS programmer for clinical trials, business process and validation scientist, senior lab analyst and senior director global regulatory scientist specialising in early clinical development.

Johnson & Johnson

The healthcare giant is one of Ireland’s biggest employers. R&D engineer, associate scientist, scrum master, cybersecurity manager, product developer engineer and local medical safety specialist are some of its current Irish job openings.

Medtronic

Principal regulatory affairs specialist, quality engineer, BP programme manager, senior quality engineer and R&D engineer are some of the positions Medtronic is hiring for currently in Ireland.

MSD

MSD, or Merck as it is known in the US and Canada, is another big pharma employer in Ireland. It has open roles, including EHS specialist, senior maintenance technician, associate director of logistics management and senior QC microbiology analyst.

Optum

Health tech company Optum is looking to fill roles in Ireland such as data scientist, product analyst, QA automation engineer and senior business process consultant. These roles are based at Optum’s Irish sites in Dublin and Letterkenny.

Regeneron

New York-headquartered biotech Regeneron is hiring for several roles in Ireland, with most to be located in Limerick. Vacancies include senior automation infrastructure engineer, process sciences associate, supply operations analyst and more.

Stryker

The medical equipment manufacturing company is recruiting for positions including senior project engineer, applications engineer, staff engineer, senior Python developer, CAD technician and quality data scientist. Stryker is also looking for quality interns.

Viatris

The Pennsylvania-headquartered pharma company is on the lookout for workers in Ireland to fill vacancies including data quality analyst, QC analyst, senior facilities manager, medical adviser, maintenance technician and QC microsterility analyst.

Vitalograph

The medical device company announced very recently that it is planning to add 60 new positions in Clare and Limerick. It is predominantly looking for data processors to work on its clinical trial support services.

