Vitalograph to create 60 more new jobs in Limerick and Clare

Just over a year after it announced a 200-strong hiring drive and €10m investment, Vitalograph is recruiting for 60 more positions in Limerick and Clare.

Medical device company Vitalograph is expanding its team in two of its Irish locations to meet global demand for its products. The 60 jobs will be created at its Ennis, Co Clare headquarters and at its Limerick city site.

Vitalograph specialises in respiratory diagnostics, designing and manufacturing medical devices that help clinicians detect, diagnose and manage respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. It works with pharma companies to research therapies for respiratory conditions through its clinical trial services.

This hiring spree is the second in two years. In 2022, the company announced the creation of 200 positions at its Ennis base and Limerick city. The plan was part of Vitalograph’s €10m investment in its existing Ennis base, as well as two new sites in Limerick and Clare. Ennis is the base for its engineering, R&D and manufacturing business, while its Limerick site, on Cecil Street in the city, has been in operation since last year.

Once the jobs are in place, Vitalograph’s global headcount will be 500, with 350 of those based in Ireland. Ambrose Downey, chief people officer at Vitalograph said, “Ireland’s leadership in the medtech sector is well documented; we punch well above our weight. Vitalograph is no exception.”

He added that the recruitment drive is a “strategic move” to meet the “increasing global demand” for respiratory diagnostic tools and clinical trial services. “Vitalograph is having a meaningful impact tackling some of the world’s biggest healthcare challenges, and by building skilled teams, Vitalograph will be able reach its fullest potential.”

The majority of the new roles – 50 out of the 60 – will be data processors who will work to increase Vitalograph’s clinical trial support services. Many of the positions are entry-level, and more information can be found on the company’s website. Other roles include senior software development engineer, process engineer and manufacturing technician.

