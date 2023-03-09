26 companies hiring engineers in Ireland right now

Whether you want to work as an engineer in healthcare, IT or finance, there’s a job out there for you.

Being an engineer means you get to make a difference in a very practical way. There are loads of engineering career opportunities in Ireland, and there’s no better time to highlight these than during Engineers Week, the national week-long celebration run by Engineers Ireland.

On this massive list of companies hiring engineers, you’ll find some of the world’s biggest businesses as well as smaller names.

As part of Engineers Week at SiliconRepublic.com, you can read about some of these employers and the people who work on their engineering teams.

KPMG’s Breda O’Callaghan told us that she thinks engineering is a good career for people who like a challenge, while Fidelity Investments’ Shane Tully spoke about making the leap from graduate to web and mobile app developer on the company’s UK team.

Here are just some of the many companies, including Fidelity and KPMG, that are looking for engineers.

Accenture

Professional services company Accenture is hiring a research engineer in AI prototypes for its Irish operation, as well as several other positions in its software engineering and tech teams.

Amgen

The pharma company has a variety of engineering roles open at the moment, including engineering manager of equipment engineering, senior engineer, and process and equipment engineer.

Aon

The multinational is seeking a data engineering manager for its analytics department, as well as other IT roles which would benefit from software engineering skills.

BearingPoint

In Ireland, management and tech consulting firm BearingPoint has vacancies for roles such as application support engineer and site reliability engineer.

Bristol Myers Squibb

The pharma giant is on the lookout for a data intelligence and analytics engineer, a senior specialist in manufacturing engineering, and other roles which require engineering skills.

BT

The Irish branch of the UK-headquartered telecoms giant has a vacancy for an NOC engineer at the moment. There are also other roles at BT where engineering experience would be an advantage.

Citi

The fintech has loads of engineering career openings at the moment for all levels. These include software engineer, engineering lead analyst VP and junior infrastructure engineer.

Deloitte

Another company encompassing the intersection of tech and professional services, Deloitte is hiring for several Java engineers as well as an AWS architect and several other tech roles.

Fidelity

Fidelity Investments is hiring for lots of software engineering roles, from junior to senior levels. Roles on offer include senior software quality engineer, principle software engineer and cloud engineer.

Henkel

The German multinational is recruiting for people with engineering skills in Ireland for a secure hardware extension (SHE) internship. The nine-month internship is hybrid.

HP

The tech company is hiring remote engineers for its Galway operation. Open roles include senior systems engineer, embedded engineer and senior automation framework engineer.

Huawei

At the moment, Huawei has vacancies for a machine learning engineering internship. It is also on the lookout for a machine learning engineer in recommender systems.

Intel

Electrical project engineer, logic design engineer, chemical engineer and a construction and project engineering internship are some of the openings Intel has on its team right now.

Johnson & Johnson

The conglomerate is hiring for roles such as principal engineer, process excellence engineer, digital and technology engineer and senior manufacturing engineer in Ireland.

KPMG

Data engineer and information security engineer are some of the positions KPMG is hiring for at the moment. There are also a number of tech roles where engineering knowledge would be useful.

Liberty IT

The IT arm of the insurance company is recruiting junior and senior engineers in Ireland, with open roles including apprentice software engineer and senior software engineer in Java or Python.

Mastercard

The fintech has plenty of openings for engineers in Ireland, with roles ranging from senior DevOps engineer in crypto to manager in software development engineering.

MSD

Maintenance improvement engineer, process engineering lead and electrical engineer are some of the roles at pharma giant MSD that require workers with engineering skills.

Nitro

The software company is hiring a senior systems engineer and a data team architect for its Irish engineering team. All the engineering roles the company is recruiting for are remote including the Irish ones.

Optum

Healthcare and tech company Optum is on the lookout to fill vacancies such as Java software engineer, senior data engineer and lead full stack software engineer. Some roles are advertised as hybrid.

Personio

Germany’s Personio is recruiting engineers in Ireland right now, with openings including backend engineer, senior corporate security engineer and lead frontend engineer.

PwC

Another professional services giant that’s hiring, PwC is seeking people with software engineering skills for positions such as solutions architect.

Version 1

The IT company recently won a Great Place to Work award. It is recruiting for engineers, with roles including data engineer, kdb+ engineer and senior C++ engineer.

Viatris

Healthcare company Viatris has openings for an apprentice engineer, as well as other more senior roles such as senior scientist or engineer in device and product performance.

Yahoo

Yahoo’s engineering team has quite a few vacancies at the moment. Open roles include machine learning intern, product security intern and full stack software engineer. These jobs are remote in Ireland.

Zalando

The German-headquartered fashion tech company is hiring for a senior Scala engineer in Ireland at the moment.

