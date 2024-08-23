Parents and caregivers want more flexibility at work, survey finds

Research conducted by Indeed indicated the high demand among carers and parents for flexible working arrangements, as well as a number of key insights into employer talent retention.

A new survey published today (23 August) by hiring platform Indeed has shown that employers are failing to meet parent and carer expectations when it comes to flexible working options. Flexibility can mean a number of things, for example hybrid working, reduced hours or fully remote working.

In partnership with research company CensusWide, Indeed issued a survey to more than 1,000 parents and carers living in Ireland, highlighting a strong demand for more flexible working arrangements, key trends in talent retention and the disproportionate experiences of women and lone parents.

The survey indicated that, despite 71pc of all respondents making it clear that access to flexible working arrangements are of great importance to them, employers are somewhat missing the mark, as less than half (49pc) of the respondents said that their employers offer flexible working.

Since 7 March of this year, all employees in Ireland have had the legal right to request a flexible working arrangement from their employer, however, 70pc of respondents are of the opinion that flexible work itself should be a legal right for parents and carers. Additionally, 81pc of those who answered the survey believe the Government should further incentivise employers to facilitate flexible working.

Disproportionate findings

The survey also shed some light on the unique experiences of women and lone parents, revealing disproportionate struggles navigating personal and professional duties when compared to men and coupled counterparts.

For example, 64pc of respondents who are single-handedly rearing a child have said finding work is difficult due to a limited number of flexible working arrangements. Similarly, more than two-thirds of lone respondents admitted that they have had to call in sick from work due to caring demands.

According to nearly half of responding working mothers and caregivers, Ireland is a worse place to work as a parent or carer now than it was a year ago, with only 9pc of women in this category citing an improved landscape. Comparatively, 37pc of men reported holding the same negative sentiment.

The survey also indicated that women bear the brunt of duty, as they are more likely to take unpaid sick leave (62pc) or call in sick (73pc), to make time for caring responsibilities, when compared to men, at 48pc and 59pc respectively. As noted by the report, this often leads to significant mental and financial stress.

Indeed’s vice-president of customer success and sales for EMEA, Derek Diviney, stated that the aim of the group’s research was to identify the issues faced today by working parents and caregivers, noting that it is clear that women are disproportionately impacted by their responsibilities.

“However, it also spotlights the many meaningful supports, including access to flexible working options, that can help to make the lives of working mothers and women who provide care for a relative – be that a child with a disability or an elderly parent – easier.

“Employers who implement these supports can enhance their appeal for a broader pool of talent while also likely improving their retention rates amongst female employees,” said Diviney.

Talent retention

Indeed’s research identified several issues that are of importance to employees and could therefore affect retention and the attraction of top-tier talent. Data shows that companies could benefit from widening their policies around maternity and paternity leave as 86pc of female respondents stated they value a maternity leave pay that matches their salary.

Additionally, 82pc said that they were in favour of employers offering paternity leave pay that matched maternity leave entitlements. Respondents also voiced their support for employer-subsidised childcare, health insurance, mental health and wellness resources, and a transport allowance.

Of the respondents, 90pc of women explained that they are significantly more likely to stay in a role that offers benefits such as flexible working, on-site or subsidised childcare and employee support groups to parents and carers.

The survey also suggested that organisations with robust supports in place experience reduced employee absenteeism as staff members require less unplanned time off to attend to caring duties. More than four-fifths (82pc) of respondents also agreed that the availability of support for certain groups enhanced an employer’s public image, making them more attractive to potential job candidates.

