Ireland second in Europe for flexible work opportunities, says LinkedIn

The demand for flexible roles in Ireland currently outweighs the availability of remote and hybrid positions, with jobs in this category declining year-on-year as more people return to in-office work.

In Europe, Ireland ranks in second position for the availability of remote and hybrid working opportunities, according to data released today (6 August) by professional social media platform LinkedIn.

Using data from user members in Ireland, the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, France and Germany, across the month of June, the platform found Ireland’s opportunities for hybrid (37.7pc) and remote (8.4pc) work have resulted in high competition for these roles. In fact, data indicates that remote positions in the region can attract two and half times the number of applications in comparison to the amount of available spots.

As professionals are increasingly encouraged to return to on-site work, the struggle to obtain hybrid or remote roles is likely to remain competitively high, especially as – according to LinkedIn’s findings – the level of paid job postings in Ireland offering hybrid positions has declined by 10.5pc year-on-year, and remote positions have reduced by 7.7pc over the same period.

Hiring in Tech

Data also revealed that despite continuing to lag behind pre-pandemic figures, the rate of decline in Ireland’s hiring numbers is slowing down, indicating stabilisation. LinkedIn has suggested that this is evident of employers continuing to hire, just more cautiously, and is also a sign that employees are staying in their current positions for a longer amount of time.

The technology sector has been subject to a number of challenges in recent times, for example issues with cybersecurity and significant layoffs, however, LinkedIn’s hiring rate data in tech for the month of June has shown a positive year-on-year increase of almost 7pc (6.8pc).

Commenting on the data, LinkedIn Ireland country manager Sue Duke said “Flexible work options continue to be highly attractive for Irish professionals, with demand for remote roles proving to be highly competitive judging by the disproportionate amount of applications they attract.”

She noted that for companies to compete in a jobs market as tight as the one currently experienced by Irish businesses, employers will have to make the level of job flexibility clear to prospective talent during the hiring process.

Duke also welcomed a return to balance in the technology industry, stating, “while hiring rates continue to lag behind the buoyant levels of what we saw pre-pandemic, we are seeing some green shoots, with some industries like the tech sector beginning to stabilise”.

“This is a positive sign that the turbulence that we have seen in the sector has begun to level out, with some employers back on a positive footing.”

