eBay to slash 1,000 jobs as tech layoffs mount

The decision by eBay puts more Irish jobs at risk and follows similar actions from multiple tech companies, mirroring the job losses seen at the start of 2023.

Online retailer eBay is cutting its workforce by 9pc – or 1,000 jobs – due to macroeconomic conditions.

The company sent out an email to staff yesterday (23 January) explaining the decision and said its overall headcount and expenses have “outpaced the growth of our business”. The CEO Jamie Iannone said the company has made “fundamental changes” over the past three years that has led to growth.

“Our strategy is the right one, but there is more we can do to ensure our success,” Iannone said. “We need to better organise our teams for speed – allowing us to be more nimble, bring like-work together and help us make decisions more quickly.”

It is unclear how many Irish jobs will be impacted, but eBay employs roughly 900 people at its Blanchardstown office, Business Post reported last year. Last February, the company announced a reduction of roughly 500 jobs globally for its long-term growth goals.

The online retailer has been asked to comment on the matter but has not responded at time of publication.

“These are not actions we take lightly – and we recognise the impact they will have on all eBayers,” Iannone said in the letter yesterday. “We have to say goodbye to people who have made so many important contributions to the eBay community and culture, and this isn’t easy.”

The letter said impacted eBay staff will enter a “consultation process” where required and has asked all US staff to work from home today (24 January) to provide “space and privacy” for any conversations around job losses. The company has not provided details on what sort of severance packages impacted staff will receive.

More job losses

Multiple tech companies have announced layoffs in the first month of the year, mirroring the job losses seen at the start of 2023.

Earlier this week Riot Games cut 11pc of its workforce – 530 jobs globally – as part of adjustments to its business. This decision also puts Irish jobs at risk as the gaming company has its EMEA headquarters in Dublin and employs hundreds of staff here.

Earlier this month, Google confirmed it is cutting hundreds of jobs globally as the tech giant aims to become more efficient.

Twitch recently slashed its workforce by a third in a bid to resize based on the “current scale of our business”. Digital printing company Xerox also announced it is cutting thousands of staff this quarter, as part of a “reinvention” strategy that could lead to Irish job losses.

