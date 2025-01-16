The job hunting ‘icks’ driving candidates away

There are many things that can make a potential applicant stop and reassess if this is the right move for them. These are the most popular.

For anyone not on TikTok, getting the ‘ick’ is best described as that intrinsic feeling that something, even in the absence of proof, is just off and no longer in your best interests. While often used to define the end of a relationship, romantic or platonic, it can really be applied to any situation in which you have a choice to make.

CV resource provider StandOut CV surveyed 1,092 adults across a wide array of age groups to determine the icks most likely to deter a potential candidate during the entire job application process, for example when reading the advertisement and during in-person and virtual interviews. Here is what they had to say.

Fair compensation

Unsurprisingly, issues around salary and compensation were of key concern to those surveyed. StandOut CV’s survey indicates that, of those spoken to, 65pc of people have an issue with employers who offer the minimum allowance of annual leave. While this may not be an issue in countries that have a reasonable number of days, in regions such as the US, paid leave is allocated at the discretion of the employer.

Additionally, if time off is accrued it can result in a scenario where you have to work for the majority of the year before you have enough days to truly make good use of them. The omission of salary details also charted highly as an issue for applicants, with 63pc of respondents explaining that they would appreciate more clarity around how a role is to be compensated. The failure to do so could result in the potential applicant second guessing their decision to apply.

Virtual folly

The pandemic resulted in much of the working world moving its operations online and although the majority of regulations brought in to keep everyone safe have been relaxed, it became clear that some should be kept on to add value to how we live and work. Flexible working, facilitated largely by the ability to move work-based communications online, was one such advantage.

Because so many roles are now fully or partially online, virtual interviews have also emerged as common practice. Half of those interviewed for the survey stated that a lack of etiquette, namely, the recruiter or employer speaking to another person off camera, was a major red flag. Additionally, applicants found unprofessional background settings wherein others were visible (43pc) and the decision to leave cameras turned off during the interview (48pc), to be concerning.

Checked out and disingenuous

Behaviours that implied the employer or recruiter was not fully invested in the interview also struck a chord with potential candidates, as a sign that maybe the establishment would not be an ideal workplace.

Issues such as being referred to with an incorrect name (68pc), or having your name shortened (63pc) and group interviews (70pc) were cited as being negative experiences and more than half of all respondents said they would no longer be interested in a job if it required more than three or four interview rounds.

Insincere language also cropped up as an ick for candidates, as respondents took issue with buzzwords and corporate speak. For example 36pc of people expressed dislike for the phrase “winners’ mindset”, another 36pc said they did not like when recruiters or employers used the term “hustle” and more than a third (35pc) found the phrase “work hard, play hard” to be off-putting.

What do candidates want?

When it comes to applying for a job, candidates are becoming increasingly discerning about what they expect from the application and interview process. According to the survey, employees will likely respond better to a job advertisement that has information such as the qualification requirements, the number of available hours, role benefits and the expected level of experience.

Ultimately, while employers and recruiters often have the upper hand, it is important to remember that how you choose to advertise and fill a position can have long-term ramifications. Namely, the loss of key talent, the development of a poor reputation and a smaller pool from which to hire new people.

By avoiding the obvious icks and establishing a high standard for the application process, you can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to put their best foot forward.

