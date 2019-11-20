What are the crucial ingredients for a healthy company culture?

Learn from some of the people working at Kemp Technologies about how employers can support staff schedules, interests and wellbeing.

A positive company culture can be one of the most crucial elements of a successful company with satisfied staff members. To attract and retain talent, businesses are under increasing pressure to cultivate and maintain an atmosphere in which employees feel valued, welcomed and motivated.

With this in mind, we visited Kemp Technologies in Limerick and heard from a range of different people there about how the company supports and facilitates their personal and working lives through such benefits as flexible working options and wellbeing initiatives.

Health and wellbeing policies

Brendan Finucane, an inside sales representative at Kemp, highlighted the emphasis his employer places on wellbeing. “For me, one of the major aspects of the work-life balance here at Kemp is that it really does promote health and wellbeing,” he said.

“So, for example, there’s a quarterly monetary contribution that, say, if you wanted to take part in a fitness class or you wanted to join a gym, then Kemp will actually contribute towards that for you, which is obviously a fantastic help and it’s great encouragement to us here.”

Finucane also recalled the dedicated Health Week Kemp held recently, during which it promoted healthy lunches and fitness challenges among its employees.

Wellbeing and work-life balance is important for any member of staff, but it perhaps becomes even more crucial for those who have moved to a new home for work. For marketing executive Tarek Aghenda, his move to Limerick was made a little easier by Kemp’s offer of “flexible working hours” and “a positive atmosphere”.

Teamwork

Teamwork is another massive aspect of company culture. When team members are open, friendly and approachable, it can go a long way.

That’s certainly true for inside sales representative Katherine Cardozo Arévalo, who said that teamwork is her “favourite element of the culture at Kemp”. She added: “I really love that you can go to anyone and ask, if you have any questions, no matter the position or the role they have in the company.

“Also, I really love how you can see that people are working really hard, but are enjoying what they are doing.”