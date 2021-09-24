Young Irish people returning to work feel ‘out of practice’ – study

A LinkedIn survey found that 96pc of Irish executives agree that young people went through a ‘development dip’ working from home.

As many Irish employees gradually return to the office for work, some of the younger members of teams are feeling apprehensive about the change in environment.

A LinkedIn-commissioned survey by YouGov found that nearly all (96pc) of Irish executives believe young people have faced a “development dip” working from home during the pandemic. Nearly half (46pc) agreed that young people’s ability to build meaningful relationships at work has been difficult.

The survey included 103 business leaders in Ireland running companies with more than 1,000 employees and €250m in annual turnover.

And young employees agree. A related Censuswide survey of more than 1,000 workers in Ireland found that 75pc of people between the ages of 16 and 34 believe their ability to learn on the job while working from home has been affected by the pandemic – leading them to feel “out of practice”.

More than a third (34pc) feel that making conversation with colleagues has been harder and almost three-quarters (73pc) say they’ve forgotten how to conduct themselves in an office environment. In-person tasks such as delivering presentations and speaking to clients, they say, have taken a hit.

“The past eighteen months has revolutionised how most companies in Ireland work. While many professionals are thriving, it has thrown up challenges for some people at the start of their careers,” said Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland.

“There are young people who have never stepped in their office or physically met their colleagues, and in some cases that may have stunted their development if their employer was not able to cater for their needs.”

Impact on young people ‘disproportionate’

Being around work colleagues and learning from them through “osmosis” was a key experience missed out on by young people, according to many of the executives surveyed, as was developing soft skills and networking.

McCooey added: “It’s now important to recognise the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on young people and ensure businesses have the supports in place for them to develop the skills they need to succeed in a new hybrid environment.”

According to LinkedIn, four in ten (41pc) of Irish businesses are now moving to hybrid working – with work time being divided between the office and homes. 81pc of leaders are also planning to enroll returning employees to training courses and spending more on social events to help them adapt to the sudden change.

Earlier this month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that while a majority of workers want to return to having in-person contact with one another, they also want to retain flexibility.

Speaking to LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, he said that employees are not just making decisions about how, when and where they work – but also why they work.