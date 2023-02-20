South African firm Lucky Beard to expand its team in Ireland

Lucky Beard recently expanded its in-house tech team, adding a new division called Lucky Beard Tech. Its clients include the Office of Public Works and Irish Life.

South African business advisory and design company Lucky Beard has plans to target further growth in Ireland. The company has experienced significant revenue growth since designating Ireland as its European headquarters in 2017.

Lucky Beard was founded in 2015 and established its European headquarters in Ireland after two of its founders, Adam Oberem and James Nelson, relocated to Ireland under the Start-up Entrepreneur Programme (STEP).

The programme supports businesspeople who want to grow a business in Ireland while living here full-time.

Today, Lucky Beard has offices in Dublin, London and Johannesburg. Its Irish offices contributed up to 42pc of the company’s total turnover last year. Since 2017, its revenues have grown tenfold.

In 2021, the company invested €1.1m in its Irish operations to meet demand for its services during the pandemic.

Now it has its sights set on expanding its team, which numbers about 100 people. The Irish office is one of the offices to benefit from the planned hiring spree.

There will be other team members added in the London and Johannesburg locations as well as in Ireland.

“Ireland remains a strategic location for Lucky Beard, providing access to top talent, ample opportunities for growth, and a recognition by Irish businesses of the immense value our extensive global expertise can bring to them,” said Adam Oberem, co-founder and CEO of Lucky Beard.

“With our advisory, design, and tech capabilities we can facilitate rapid change and drive growth.”

The company’s clients include the Office of Public Works, Irish Life, Investec, Standard Bank, Vodacom, Netcare and Rothschild & Co.

Elaine Devereux, MD of Lucky Beard, said “Clients in Ireland really value the expertise and insights that our advisory team brings to the table.”

“Whether it’s high-level business advisory, strategic planning with market insights, or brand and product design, we work closely with our clients to deliver compelling brands and products that are fit to compete and win in today’s fiercely competitive global world.”

Lucky Beard has also recently expanded its in-house tech team, adding a new division called Lucky Beard Tech. The division will focus on tech and data strategy, application development, content management, enterprise integration and data engineering.

Lucky Beard Tech is taking on a new managing director and CTO from Wunderman Thompson South Africa.

