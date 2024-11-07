Nostra announces 70 new jobs amid Ireland expansion

The IT services provider plans to grow its team to 1,000 over the next four years.

Dublin-based IT company Nostra has today (7 November) announced the creation of 70 new jobs, to be filled over the coming 12 months. The news was revealed as part of a company report highlighting a strong financial year that saw a 27pc increase in year-on-year revenue.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Dublin 12, Nostra provides IT and cybersecurity services to a range of sectors. The recruitment of new talent is part of the company’s expansion plans which are driven by a focus on meeting global cybersecurity demand.

Nostra, which currently employs 350 people mostly in Ireland, is looking to add 12 professionals to the Galway security team, 20 people to its Dublin marketing, service, engineering and account management teams, and an additional six experts across a variety of functions in Cork. Details of open positions are available on Nostra’s Careers page.

By 2028, the company plans to have 1,000 employees, reach €250m in revenue and support 200,000 users.

“This year has demonstrated the hard work and commitment of everyone at Nostra,” said Kevin O’Loughlin, the CEO and co-founder of Nostra. “Our growth has been significant and our expansion plans are well underway.

“By focusing on cybersecurity and bringing in new talent nationwide, we are building a business that is not only growing rapidly but is also well-positioned to set industry standards in IT service delivery.”

To expand its tech stack, Nostra recently acquired the printing division of PPC, a managed print services provider and a Xerox partner, in a move that marked the company’s 10th acquisition since 2015. Other high-profile purchases include the acquisition of Spectrum AV, a Cork-based audio-visual services firm in March and managed services provider Compunet, which is also based in Cork.

Updated, 5:52pm, 7 November 2024: This article was amended to include a change relating to the number of jobs available.

