One-quarter of Irish mothers feel the need to change jobs, research shows

New research from Robert Walters has shown that employers and mothers in Ireland are at odds about the benefits that should be offered following a career break.

New research published by recruitment consultancy Robert Walters has shown that one-quarter of women in Ireland returning from a career break leave their jobs because of “outdated working practices”.

According to the study – the results of which are based on surveys of 4,500 mothers in Ireland – this is mainly because women feel “disadvantaged” when returning from a career break such as maternity leave. For that reason, one in four working mothers do not return to the same employer after maternity leave, and 58pc move instead into a “family-friendly” industry.

With almost three-quarters having intentions to go back to the same employer after a break, according to Robert Walters, such factors as company perks and workplace culture drive mothers to make a change.

The company’s managing director, Louise Campbell, noted that Ireland has one of the lowest participation rates of working mothers in Europe.

“Whilst it may be the case that stay-at-home parenting is a welcome facet of Irish society, we need to move closer towards this being a personal choice rather than various external factors – such as high childcare costs, inflexible working practices, and lack of support – stopping women returning to work after a career break,” she said.

Gaps in understanding

The study also highlights some of the gaps between what returning workers want and what their employers provide.

These include 84pc of mothers wanting the option to work from home, which less than 40pc of employers offer.

Other benefits reportedly sought by employees include subsidised healthcare – considered important by 80pc of women but only 50pc of employers – as well as mentorship, time to exercise, job-sharing and on-site childcare.

Director of Robert Walters, Suzanne Feeney, outlined the negative impacts of these discrepancies for employers “struggling to retain staff who take career breaks”.

“With three-quarters of women highlighting that maintaining social relationships with colleagues is helpful in their return, companies should look to introduce simple initiatives such as office visits, email newsletters and invitations to team and work events to help bridge this gap of isolation that working mums feel whilst they are on maternity leave,” Feeney said.

New experiences gained during maternity leave

Companies that are unable to hold onto their women staff members who went on maternity leave for these reasons, the research shows, are also missing out on experience those women have gained during their career breaks.

As many as one-quarter, for example, pursued education and upskilled during the break, with others volunteering for charities, starting their own business, working in another field and freelancing.

Speaking to this, Campbell said: “With only 24pc of women returning to the same employer after a career break, that means most women returning to the workforce are looking for a new job. As a result, employers that understand what women in this situation are looking for are positioned to attract the best talent.

“Employers looking to recruit women who have taken a career break should be aware of the valuable skills these professionals may have developed during their time away from the workplace.

“Experience in other areas means that they can offer unique perspectives when they return to their careers.”