Want to grow your career in Galway?

Find out what you might have missed in our Careers section this week, from thriving innovation in Galway to a spotlight on BTYSTE alumni.

This week in the Careers section, we began our focus on Galway and the west of Ireland, while covering all the usual jobs news and insights from the various sci-tech sectors around the country.

Building a career in Galway

This month, Siliconrepublic.com is exploring the vibrant sci-tech scene in the west of Ireland. To kick things off, we heard from Joe Smyth of Genesys about the companies that are thriving in the west, and the great platform that Galway offers for building a career.

Thankfully, there are plenty of opportunities to follow his advice. We visited the careers fair at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology earlier this week to find out which companies are hiring and what they’re seeking in new talent.

Why pursue a sci-tech career?

But why should you think about pursuing a sci-tech career in the first place? We found out what it’s like to work in a number of different types of companies at various levels.

This week, Jack Clohessy talked us through his experiences as an intern at MSD, while Weronika Falkowska spoke about her IT job in Genomics Medicine Ireland.

We learned why Eimear Coffey felt supported returning from the US to work at Fidelity Investments in Galway, and gained some valuable graduate perspectives from Accenture’s Jill Egan.

Check out our deep dive into some of the past participants of the BT Young Science and Technology exhibition, who are now focusing on areas from tinnitus to sound-reducing paint and the physics of black holes.

We also heard about some opportunities around country this week, with new jobs in Belfast announced by Aflac, as well as 50 new roles in Dublin at Techfynder.

And finally…

Once you’ve found your dream job or chosen your career path, here are some useful tips on making sure you stay healthy and happy at work.

Become aware of the toxic coping mechanisms that should be avoided, discover how to prevent demotivation among your employees, and keep up with the most effective ways to stay productive, whether you work in or out of the office.

