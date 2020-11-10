PwC report: Skills gap stunting innovation in insurance sector

More than 70pc of insurance companies that took part in a PwC and Insurance Ireland survey said they are experiencing skills shortages across actuarial, digital, technology, risk and more.

The insurance sector has plenty of potential when it comes to technological advances. Data science, for example, is opening up new opportunities in the field. Some software companies are capitalising on the space it has created for innovation, such as Spire and Covernet. And yet, a new report from PwC and Insurance Ireland claims that challenges in skills and technology may be holding insurance companies back.

This is based on the findings of a survey they carried out earlier this year among 79 insurance companies with operations in Ireland. Of those companies, 70pc said they are experiencing skills shortages, particularly in actuarial, digital and technology, risk and underwriting abilities.

Overcoming these shortages presents a challenge for many, too. Less than half of the participating companies have clear upskilling strategies in place. Many are also finding it difficult to measure the value of upskilling programmes and to retain employees that have upskilled.

The majority (65pc) of the companies said that the insurance sector isn’t adapting to “changing consumer habits”, such as digital and mobile platforms. The gap appears to be widening, as fewer respondents (53pc) said the same in 2019 but more expressed concern about the speed of technological change in 2020 (26pc up from 16pc in 2019).

PwC and Insurance Ireland say technology-adoption lagging

So, are insurance companies responding? More than one-third said they have no plans yet to create human-machine partnerships, such as chatbots. But many (41pc) believe that automation will reduce their workforce over the next five years. The highest priority among respondents was cyber and data security. Almost three-quarters believe that most businesses will have cyber insurance in five years’ time.

More than half of the companies said data analytics is the technology with the greatest opportunities for the insurance sector. Others included AI, robotics and IoT. Darren O’Neill, data analytics partner at PwC, said the survey suggests that insurers in Ireland have “more to do to fully embed some key technologies into their business models”.

“Using automation for the delivery of key repetitive processes can reduce the cost to serve and increase efficiency,” he added. “Insurance business models also need to continue to evolve around the concept of intelligent interaction, where smart devices are embedding insurers in people’s cars (telematics), homes (smart metering) and lifestyles (wearables), enabling policy holders to benefit from real-time equipment and health monitoring and maintenance.

“The ultimate result will be better outcomes for policyholders and lower, more proactively managed risks and claims for insurers.”

Participating companies highlighted three key areas they’ll be focusing on in the year ahead; leadership and talent development (63pc), cost efficiency (61pc) and digital transformation (57pc).

Climate policies, diversity and remote working

Less than half of the companies cited transitioning to a low-carbon economy as a net opportunity. Less than one-quarter plan to prioritise sustainability in their strategies for the coming year, and almost three-quarters don’t have a plan in place to manage risks associated with the climate crisis.

However, two-thirds said they have environmental, sustainability and governance policies in place. Of those, 77pc said this had been driven by their corporate values. In terms of diversity, 83pc said they have a dedicated strategy in place.

When asked about remote working plans, 89pc of companies said that at least 30pc of their workforce will work remotely in the future. More than one-quarter of these said that up to 100pc of their staff will work remotely. Before the pandemic, just 6pc had been operating on a mostly remote basis. That figure jumped to 97pc post-pandemic.

Productivity levels have remained the same for 72pc of the companies and have even improved for 14pc. The report shows that the biggest challenge, however, is supporting employee resilience and wellbeing. More than three-quarters highlighted this issue, while one-third reported issues around connectivity and technology.

PwC recommends four key actions for insurance leaders; actively reviewing cost effectiveness and productivity, prioritising people and upskilling, driving digital transformation and innovation at scale, and investing in climate change.