The new RTÉ radio show that wants to help ‘reignite’ your career

Journalist-turned-entrepreneur Áine Kerr discusses her new radio programme, Reignite, which she hopes will help listeners learn to fail fast and build resilience.

Whether changing careers has been on your mind for years now or you’ve recently been forced to think about your next move, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought a “period of reflection” for many, according to Áine Kerr. Her new RTÉ Radio One show, Reignite, starts this Saturday (1 August) at 10am and will focus on career options and advice.

In Kerr’s own path, she has observed a gap for centralised “motivation, information and tips” on running with an idea or changing careers, she explains. Having started out as a teacher, Kerr went on to become a journalist, editor, coach and entrepreneur.

She is the co-founder and COO of technology company Kinzen, previously held leadership positions at Facebook and Storyful, and was named Irish Tatler’s Woman of the Year in Media in 2018. She has also served on the European Council’s expert committee on quality journalism in the digital age.

Reignite is “more timely than ever”, she says. “Because of what we’ve all been going through, hitting that reset button – whether you’ve been forced out of a job and have to consider your options, or are getting around to acting on what you’ve been thinking about for a long time.

“Covid-19 has brought a period of reflection and people should have access to practical advice.”

‘A real-time journey to reignite’

Reignite will run as a five-part series. Its episodes will invite “acclaimed leaders and industry experts” to share their experiences, expertise and practical advice, as well as “people who are just starting out”, Kerr says.

Planned for broadcast as part of RTÉ’s Boost My Business campaign, the show is described as ‘five weeks, five questions, five answers’. The first episode, titled ‘Why me, why this, why now?’, will see Kerr and her guests discuss approaching change and how to know whether an idea is worth pursuing.

Future episodes will focus on learning how to fail fast and improve resilience, among other topics. Produced by Tom Donnelly, Reignite will also be “underpinned by a sense of community”, Kerr adds. It will seek questions, stories and ideas from listeners to help shape each episode.

Someone will come on every week for a few minutes to talk about the practical aspects of changing careers, such as financial supports, events worth attending and the grants available.

“The show will feature the voices of ‘Reigniters’ who are going on a real-time journey to restart, to reignite,” Kerr says. “And listeners will be able to tune in every week to learn how people are progressing on their journeys.” The programme will also be accompanied by a regularly updated site with guides and downloadable content.

Helping people find their tribe

Kerr wants the show to be functional but also supportive, she says, helping people to “overcome their inner critic and become inspired and energised”. She hopes it will make people ask themselves questions such as: ‘What kind of life do I want? Where do I want to be in five years?’

The goal is to help people understand their own value, but also to help them find like-minded people or “their tribe”.

“Shows will feature everyday people sharing their stories, whether it’s a one-person show or a scrappy start-up of 10 people,” Kerr says. “There will be relatable content for anyone, whether it’s a graduate or a person with kids.”

A number of guests are already confirmed for the show, including the team behind the Squiggly Careers podcast, Playing Big author Tara Mohr, and David Allen of Getting Things Done.

RTÉ is also calling on people to get in touch for the show. Anyone hoping to make a change in their life, career or business and those who have their own change story to share can email the programme at reignite@rte.ie.