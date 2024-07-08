Slalom to create 300 new tech roles in the next five years

The announcement comes as the firm signs a lease on the high-profile Waterways House office development based in Dublin city.

US-headquartered tech consulting company Slalom has today (8 July) announced plans to create 300 jobs in the technology sphere.

The company recently signed a lease for the Waterways House office development overlooking Dublin’s Grand Canal Quay, with the new base serving as a central hub for the facilitation of collaboration and innovation with clients across Ireland and the UK.

Slalom established itself in Ireland last year, opening an office in St Stephens Green and creating 40 jobs in the first few months. It plans to have a workforce of 60 by the end of this year. In the next three to five years, the company intends to hire 300 professionals to fill roles in the areas of AI, Salesforce, data analytics and business advisory services.

Slalom employs nearly 12,000 people in eight countries. It counts Salesforce, AWS, Tableau, Google Cloud and Microsoft among its partners and offers global insights, end-to-end services and technologies to help companies drive business transformation and growth.

Country managing director of Slalom Ireland Jane Dawson-Howe said the announcement of new roles is a testament to the firm’s commitment to investing in the talent and potential of a dynamic market.

“The demand from clients for the application of gen AI to drive innovation in their operations has contributed to the rapid expansion of our Irish business over the past year and will fuel our future growth,” she said.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, noted the expansion is not solely about job creation, but also about building a better future for Slalom’s clients, employees and the wider community in which it operates.

“Slalom’s decision to expand its operations in Ireland with the addition of 300 new jobs underlines the importance of Ireland as a stable and attractive location for international business. I am pleased to see a large technology consultancy company recognising the benefits of locating in Ireland,” said Burke.

