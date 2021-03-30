40pc of workers may leave their jobs if remote working isn’t offered

New research from Microsoft showed that almost half of workers globally are already considering a job move now that remote working is possible.

As many people pass the one-year mark of remote working and gear up for another year of the same, new research from Microsoft shows that the majority of those surveyed want a flexible way of working to remain.

The tech giant’s annual global Work Trends Index found that 73pc of global employees surveyed want remote working options to continue.

It also showed that more than 40pc of the workforce would consider leaving their current employer if these options were not provided.

The survey also found that almost half (46pc) of respondents say they are planning to move jobs within the year now that they can work remotely.

However, while these results show positive trends, the index also highlighted the challenges that come with remote working.

It found that time spent in meetings had more than doubled globally and Microsoft Teams chats between 5pm and midnight had also increased. Additionally, there was an increase of more than 40bn emails delivered in February 2021 compared to the same time last year.

In Ireland, separate research commissioned by Microsoft Ireland and carried out by Behaviours and Attitudes (B&A) in February 2021 showed that 82pc of respondents wanted a better work-life balance and 76pc wanted to disconnect once the working day was over.

Almost two-thirds (65pc) wanted to reduce the number of virtual meetings they had to attend every day.

The survey also highlighted a drop in landline and mobile phone usage due to remote working. Aisling Curtis, commercial director of Microsoft Ireland, noted that traditional tools are being replaced in favour of real-time collaboration tools.

“Senior leaders need to be careful, as we move towards a new hybrid world of work, that they establish a culture that allows all their employees to continue to innovate and collaborate, while also providing the flexibility to disconnect when and where they need to,” she said.

Last week, Microsoft executive vice-president Kurt DelBene published a blog post detailing the company’s vision for hybrid working going forward.