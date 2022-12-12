Cork’s Republic of Work to open new co-working hub in Tipperary

The new Republic of Work hub in Clonmel aims to ‘offer a much-needed solution to the growing flexible work issues’ being seen around Ireland.

One of Cork’s popular co-working hubs, Republic of Work, is expanding with a new location in Co Tipperary.

The company’s first co-working hub outside of Cork will open in January 2023 in what will be a boost to remote workers and businesses in the area.

The hub will be located in Clonmel, with the team hoping it will encourage people living in the town to stay local rather than commute or relocate to cities for work.

Republic of Work first announced its plans for the Clonmel hub in October on social media. Ahead of the official opening next month, the team is holding an open day to give locals the chance to meet its members and discuss how the new space will work.

The open day will be held at the hub on Clonmel’s Dr Croke Place on Thursday (15 December) from 10am to 5pm.

“Our team is really looking forward to working with people in Clonmel,” said Republic of Work’s CEO, Frank Brennan.

“This new office space will offer a much-needed solution to the growing flexible work issues we’re seeing across the country. We have gained a wealth of experience in Cork over the last number of years and the aim is to bring this knowledge and benefit to the heart of the business community in Tipperary.”

Republic of Work was established in Cork city five years ago with a hub on South Mall.

It was part-financed by start-up guru DC Cahalane, who told SiliconRepublic.com at the time that the hub was focusing on the future of work and “the many ways that new processes, new technologies and new ways of working are going to change it”. He added that the hub was not specifically for start-ups or tech companies, but had attracted these nonetheless.

Today, Republic of Work is involved in the national accelerator programme for start-ups and its Cork site is home to companies such as Vaultree and Teleatherapy, whose leaders previously told SiliconRepublic.com about the benefits of a co-working hub.

