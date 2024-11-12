Can Ireland sustain its leadership in tech, pharma and engineering?

Open to students, parents and teachers, the STEM South West exhibition aims to inform school students about opportunities in STEM.

At least 20pc of Ireland’s 964,000 primary and secondary students will need to study STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – in order sustain the country’s leadership in tech, pharmaceuticals and engineering. This is according to estimations made by regional industry-run initiative STEM South West.

The demand for STEM skills in Ireland has been emphasised in recent years. Last year, the OECD Ireland Skills Strategy report highlighted a “significant” shortage of digital skills and STEM skills in Ireland’s workforce. “It is a challenge that many adults in Ireland do not have the skills required for modern-day jobs, let alone jobs of the future,” stated the report.

The report also said that Ireland is at risk of falling behind the rest of the EU due to the increased presence of automation in the workplace, and that an investment in upskilling and reskilling initiatives is vital for the country to keep up.

One of the goals of Ireland’s National Skills Strategy 2025 (a strategy released in 2016 that runs until next year) is to increase the quantity of STEM graduates, as well as an increased effort in the encouragement and promotion of STEM careers to students – particularly women.

The requirement for STEM skills is clear, as is the promotion of STEM opportunities to students in Ireland’s primary and secondary schools, which is why STEM South West is bringing together business leaders from across Ireland to stage a free exhibition aimed at school-goers, informing them about career opportunities in STEM.

Organised by the STEM South West cluster, comprising members including Johnson & Johnson, Munster Technological Institute and University College Cork, the Cork County Council and the Southern Regional Skills forum, the initiative works with more than 150 regional stakeholders such as education providers, agencies and businesses to identity and address problems facing the STEM sector in South-West Ireland.

The theme for the sixth edition of the exhibition, which will take place this year at the Cork City Hall on 20 November from 4pm to 8pm, is ‘The World Needs You: Solving Global Challenges with STEM’. Open to secondary students, parents and teachers, the exhibition will showcase how STEM careers and education address real-world problems impacting climate change, healthcare, robotics, AI and medtech.

Speaking at the event launch, Tánaiste and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin, TD, said: “This initiative continues to promote, empower and encourage young people to explore STEM opportunities across industry sectors that significantly contribute to our nation’s economic growth.”

STEM App

As well as the STEM South West exhibition, other initiatives across the island of Ireland are being introduced to encourage STEM participation in schools.

Professional services firm EY launched its EY STEM App today (12 November) in Northern Ireland, with a pilot launched in three girls’ schools. The free-to-use EY STEM App is aimed at girls aged between 13 and 18 years old and features a programme of modules and activities focused on the broad areas of STEM, including topics such as the climate crisis, space exploration and technology, AI, 3D printing and blockchain.

The app reached the island of Ireland after successful pilot programmes in India and the US.

According to EY, the app – which has more than 100,000 registered users globally – is designed to be used as an out-of-classroom tool to reinforce and expand learning with modules developed by institutions including NASA and Stanford University. Moreover, the activities on the app were also developed in collaboration with the United Nations and World Economic Forum, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Louise Hanvey, the principal of the Ashfield Girls’ High School – one of the three schools taking part in the pilot – said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Ashfield Girls’ High School to be involved in the pilot scheme with EY.

“Recently, we have launched the EY STEM App to our Year 10 pupils and parents. With our Year 10 pupils selecting their GCSE subjects later this year, we hope this makes an impact and stimulates an interest in pursuing STEM-based careers.”

“Encouraging more girls to pursue careers in STEM is essential in supporting sustainable economic growth. As a significant employer here in Northern Ireland, we are keenly aware of our role to support and develop the next generation of business leaders,” said Judith Savage, EY’s Northern Ireland consulting partner.

“We have had great success globally with the STEM App and we are really excited to see the impact it can have locally.”

The opportunities for young people to engage with STEM are growing. Other resources that offer children and young adults resources to develop their knowledge in STEM include Steam Academy, the Junior Einsteins Science Club and the Trinity Walton Club, among others.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.