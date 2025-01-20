The steps critical to closing the cybersecurity skills gap

We spoke with Dean Gefen on how companies can fortify their workforce to withstand advanced cyberattacks.

2024 was a year marked by significant geopolitical tension, mass digital disruption and a growing technical skills gap that combined have contributed to a vulnerable and unpredictable cyber landscape.

Throughout last year, there were several high-profile attacks, for example the RIBridges breach, which placed hundreds of thousands at risk of having their private information exposed. Many major telecommunications companies, including Verizon, AT&T and Lumen Technologies, were also at the centre of a serious breach in cybersecurity, reportedly carried out by hacking group Salt Typhoon.

With this in mind, Dean Gefen, the CEO of US cybersecurity company NukuDo, explained that the opportunity to close the talent gap and empower organisations to build resilience against pervasive cyberthreats is what drives him to innovate. By focusing on the human element of cybersecurity, Gefen believes people can equip themselves with the skills necessary to address real-world threats.

“This approach ensures that companies not only have skilled cybersecurity professionals but also individuals trained in proactive strategies, threat detection and incident response. By addressing the talent shortage and improving workforce readiness, we help organisations build a robust first line of defense,” he told SiliconRepublic.com.

Robust response

While advanced communication technologies and other features critical to remote working have greatly improved work-life balance, they are also a factor when it comes to increased organisational vulnerabilities. According to Gefen, sophisticated cybercriminals now have an expanded attack area, additional connected devices to target, hybrid models to exploit and improved tactics.

Additionally, with the world in a state of flux, politically and socially, he noted industries are having to consistently rethink their strategies, to stay ahead of emerging threats and stay abreast of advanced tools that may be used against them, for example machine learning and AI.

“Geopolitical tensions have led to an increase in state-sponsored attacks, targeting critical infrastructure, supply chains and even small businesses, which are often seen as easier targets. Under our current political climate, cybersecurity has become more critical than ever,” he explained.

For this reason, cyber hygiene among every single employee in an organisation is crucial to building robust security. Everyday behaviours, such as utilising strong passwords, avoiding phishing scams and reporting suspicious activity can greatly reduce the risk of a breach. “A culture of shared responsibility, supported by regular training and awareness campaigns, is critical.”

In Gefen’s opinion, organisations are too dependent on outdated training methods that prioritise compliance ahead of building practical, real-world skills. “This leaves employees unprepared for the evolving threat landscape that we currently face. Addressing this requires a shift toward role-specific, scenario-based training that simulates real-world attacks.

“Modern cybersecurity training needs to be dynamic, engaging and tailored to specific roles within an organisation. It should incorporate hands-on simulations, threat emulation exercises and gamified elements to reinforce learning. Training also needs to emphasise collaboration across departments, so cybersecurity isn’t just seen as the IT team’s responsibility but as an organisation-wide effort.”

Cybersecurity in 2025

Looking to the future, Gefen believes organisations should adopt a multilayered approach that incorporates endpoint security, regular system penetration tests and the introduction of zero-trust architecture that minimises risk. It would also be folly for companies to fail to invest in their workforce, which if left untrained and unsupported, could be an organisation’s weakest link in overall cybersecurity.

“This is critical to protect against wide-scale vulnerabilities. Organisations also need to have well-practiced incident response plans to minimise the impact of any breach. It’s not only about being prepared to handle the next attack, but also what to do after you have been hacked.”

Over the next 12 months, he anticipates additional focus on AI-driven threats and how we might defend against them. As the working world continues to be impacted by increasingly advanced technologies, such as quantum computing, organisations will have to adapt quickly to circumnavigate the potential risks to encryption standards.

“The cybersecurity landscape is changing rapidly, and the human element remains both the biggest vulnerability and the greatest opportunity. We believe that addressing the talent shortage with innovative training models can create a stronger, more secure future for organisations and the people they serve. Now more than ever, investing in people is critical to staying ahead of the threats we face.”

