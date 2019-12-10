Takeda announces second year of UCD biopharma scholarship

Takeda is continuing its partnership with University College Dublin, which will allow another top-performing student to win a scholarship.

Takeda Dunboyne has confirmed that it will continue its student scholarship partnership with University College Dublin (UCD). It will also fund a prize to be awarded to the best bioprocess engineering design project submitted by a group of students.

The scholarship award is given to a high-performing student undertaking the UCD master’s course in biopharmaceutical engineering. It was initially sponsored by global biotech giant Shire, prior to its acquisition by Japanese firm Takeda earlier this year.

The master’s course provides intensive training in the skills required to be a professional engineer or scientist in the biopharmaceutical sector. The programme is closely linked to the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT).

Last year’s recipient, Ailish Gillespie, now works as a manufacturing biotech associate for Takeda Dunboyne. She praised the scheme and encouraged others to apply. She said: “I am delighted to have been awarded this prestigious scholarship. It is a great initiative and I’m grateful to Takeda Dunboyne Biologics for the support they have given me during my time in UCD.”

“This has carried through to my role within the Dunboyne team, where I felt enabled to make a valued contribution. Partnerships like this will be of great benefit to future students who are hoping to give their careers a strong foundation in the biopharmaceutical industry.”

Susan Hynes, site lead for Takeda Dunboyne Biologics, added: “Takeda is committed to STEM and is passionate about encouraging students to choose a career with purpose in the biopharmaceutical industry.

“We are proud to have Ailish on our team and we congratulate her on what she has achieved. Strengthening linkages with third-level universities is key for us as we build and maintain a team that will champion the fight against rare disease.

“We welcome opportunities to share our passion and support for STEM and to demonstrate the importance of life sciences for the future”.

Takeda has a particular focus on producing medicines for those living with rare conditions. In July 2019, it confirmed plans to take on 40 recruits at its new state-of-the-art facility at Grange Castle in Clondalkin, Dublin.