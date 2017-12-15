More than 400 jobs announced just in time for Christmas

It was a strong week for jobs around Ireland as Christmas fast approaches.

With just a little more than a week until Christmas, it seems that Santa has come early for jobseekers within the world of sci-tech.

Early in the week, tech-learning firm Pluralsight announced 150 jobs in Dublin, while Irish Manufacturing Research has created 100 new positions in the midlands.

As the week progressed, we saw 80 jobs heading to Tyrone, 65 jobs to a US fintech firm in Belfast and 20 R&D jobs for Cork, courtesy of Chinese tech powerhouse Huawei.

Aside from the hundreds of new tech jobs, the Careers team got the chance to profile some great tech employees from some of the top tech companies in Ireland.

We found out how PwC helped senior advisory consulting manager Alana McMahon come home having worked in Sydney for nearly four years, and we also learned how PTC Ireland helped software engineer Arpit Jain relocate from India.

For those who want to work in tech, it can help to know more about the companies that you’re looking at. We got to look inside the offices at Kemp Technologies to find out what it’s like to work there.

There are plenty of options outside heavily tech roles such as software development. For example, tech consultancy is the perfect blend of front-facing business and working with clients as well as using technical knowledge.

Want to know more? We spoke to three employees at Deloitte to find out about the role of a tech consultant.

And finally, ’tis the season to be jolly so, with the help of Slack, we have five apps that will help you get into the festive spirit – even though you’re still in work.

For more on these stories, check out the links below.

Tech consultancy is an exciting career right now, but what skills do you need?

PwC helped Alana McMahon relocate to Sydney so she could see the world. Years later, the company welcomed her back to Dublin with open arms.

We got a sneak peek inside the Kemp Technologies offices in Limerick to get an insight into what it’s like to work there.

We spoke to Arpit Jain, a software engineer at PTC Ireland, about the transition from India to Ireland.

The team at Slack has put together a collection of apps from its App Directory to help you plan your holiday festivities.