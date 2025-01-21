Top 5 affordable AI and machine learning courses

How can the modern-day professional upskill in AI and machine learning without breaking the bank?

There are plenty of learning options out there for those looking to upskill in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning on a budget.

Not only is AI and machine learning an exciting, dynamic and ever-changing discipline, it is also an ideal avenue for those looking to future-proof their careers, as lets be honest, for better or worse, AI is the future of the technology industry. So, here are five cost-effective courses you should consider, if a career in AI and machine learning is in your future.

edX

US online learning platform edX has a number of free and paid courses, for anyone interested in boosting their AI or machine learning skills. CS50’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python can offer students the AI and machine learning fundamentals, via projects and hands-on learning. By the end of the course, students will have an understanding of libraries for machine learning, artificial intelligence basics and the principles needed to design their own intelligent systems.

The course can be completed in your own time and depending on which option you go for, free or paid, you will receive a certificate of your achievement at the end. This is just one of many AI and machine learning courses available on the site, so make sure to do your research and select one that suits your lifestyle, skill level and future ambitions.

Kaggle

US data science competition platform Kaggle is a community for data scientists and machine learning professional or enthusiasts. The website offers a range of free courses that can be completed in just a few hours, with the opportunity to earn a certificate upon completion.

With more than 424,000 datasets at their disposal, students can utilise courses to ensure that they have the basics of AI and machine learning, before they embark on projects of their own. Skill-based competitions and networking opportunities are also an ideal way to improve abilities and brainstorm with like-minded people.

Coursera

US online course provider Coursera has numerous free and paid programmes designed for students of all skill levels, financial situations and lifestyles. Courses such as Introduction to AI, the Fundamentals of Machine Learning and AI and AI for Everyone offer the basics, while the site also has options for significantly more advanced students and professionals.

Courses span several weeks to several months, with options for structured attendance or to be completed at your own convenience and depending on which course you select, you may receive a certificate to mark the achievement.

Great Learning

Great Learning, an online learning based in India, has a range of free AI courses that cover topics such as machine learning, neural networks and natural language processing, with courses such as ChatGPT for Excel and Getting Started with Gemini on offer. The courses are designed to appeal to people in beginner and intermediate categories.

For those in the intermediary category, Applications of AI, is an ideal way to brush up on history and ethics, while also furthering knowledge on how AI impacts areas such as education, robotics, e-commerce, transport and healthcare. The course is free, can be undertaken in your own time, those who complete it will earn a certificate and you have lifetime access to the learning materials.

Machine Learning Pipeline, a free three-hour intermediate course, may also be of value to those looking to upskill in understanding the machine learning pipeline, data preparation, formatting data, data transformation and building machine learning models.

Uplimit

This one is a little bit different, but still worth a mention. US learning platform Uplimit aims to give professionals the in-demand skills that will enable them to have long and successful careers in AI and data. While the majority of courses charge a fee, there is an option to have the cost of your training reimbursed by your employer.

Courses on offer include AI Image Creation for Everyone, LLM Apps with Langchain and Forecasting with Machine Learning, among others. Additionally, certain courses are designed with specific careers in mind, for example, the Become an ML Engineer tutorial.

Additionally, because courses are live, they typically have a set date and cannot be completed at your own convenience. Each course is taught by an expert and has a list of prerequisites based on expected skill level and desired outcomes.

