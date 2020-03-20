Everything you need to know about working from home

With the vast majority of us now getting used to working from home, here are some tips and insights to help you settle in.

A good place to start is with these five tips for productivity and self-care. Keeping up productivity levels while working from home can be a challenge, whether it’s household chores, childminding or the distraction of home comforts. But making sure to take care of yourself and not get totally caught up with churning out work is also crucial.

That’s especially important given our current mandate to socially distance ourselves. During this time, unearthing new avenues of communicating and staying connected to one another should be a priority. Here, we learned from staff at the University of Washington how we can make sure we remain tethered to our family, friends and colleagues.

For carving out a virtual workspace for communication, there are a number of tools and tips to learn from. We spoke to the chief marketing officer at employee communication and engagement company Workvivo, Pete Rawlinson, to get some advice. He told us why we should try to “mimic” typical interactions in the physical workplace.

To encourage all of these elements of working from home, managers might be feeling the pressure to keep everything ticking over. These insights from various experts in the field could help leaders navigate this sudden change of surroundings.

In financial advice, we wrote about the tax relief that employees working from home might not know about. According to Taxback.com, the Revenue’s e-worker scheme is “under-utilised” and both full and part-time workers should look at what relief they can avail of.

One cost-effective measure you can take when working remotely is taking proper care of your laptop. Check out this infographic on how you can avoid unnecessary damage, from keeping your pets at a safe distance to knowing what temperatures are off-bounds.

Careers insights

Aside from remote working advice, we heard from different people about their careers to date. Kate Fullen, for example, told us about her journey to Silicon Valley from Dublin, where she got the chance to learn from her student peers and inspiring leaders.

BMS project management office specialist with a background in biotech, Carolyn Sheridan, showed us that you can bring your passions together to land your dream job.

For anyone still on the lookout for their ideal role, Kerry could have something to offer. A new study called the Kerry Relocation Survey has demonstrated the region’s most attractive aspects, from quality of life to career opportunities.

In recruitment advice, we heard from Aon how AI is shaking up hiring processes, especially in improving diversity and inclusion. And from Hays, we learned about six key interview questions to ask if you’re seeking out truly productive candidates.

