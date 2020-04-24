Working remotely: Recruitment, cybersecurity and remaining authentic

This week in Careers, we looked at some of the companies currently hiring in Ireland as well as more tips for working at home.

As physical distancing measures continue, we spent another week talking to a variety of experts and people with experience of remote working to gain some insights.

In recruitment news, we published a list of 12 different companies that are all still hiring in Ireland right now. If you’re in the market for a new role, make sure to check this out.

We also delved deeper into the details of the Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme with Michael Rooney of EY. Read his insights, which provide answers to eight essential questions on the scheme, here.

In advice for working and managing teams remotely, Hays’ managing director of Belgium, Robby Vanuxem, gave us his 10 tips on preventing yourself from overworking in your new routine.

CurrentWare’s Dale Strickland shared his advice on adapting your cybersecurity measures for a newly remote workforce, from the benefits of VPNs to implementing proper training.

Dun & Bradstreet’s Sarah Winton wrote about the four areas her team has been focusing on to ensure the company is maintaining as much authenticity as possible in our newly virtual working world.

And professional scrum master Ryan Ripley shared his advice for others in the field as they adapt to working remotely. According to him, scrum masters are facing “amplified challenges” as they adjust to working from home, so it’s important that they take the right approach.

People’s perspectives

The National Recruitment Federation published the results of its recent survey on how people in Ireland are experiencing working from home. It found that, of the 500 people surveyed, most are happy with remote work but are worried about the financial impacts of the pandemic.

In other career insights, Emer Flannery of BMS recently began a new role at the company as an operations lead. Her passion for STEM was sparked during her school days, leading her to choosing chemistry at college. Read about her journey here.

Meanwhile, Grant Thornton’s Sinead Donovan spoke to us about her journey in accounting and why she was inspired by her mother to pursue the career she wanted.

Finally, watch our video from Amgen Dún Laoghaire, where we speak to some of the company’s people about the importance and implementation of genuine diversity, inclusion and belonging initiatives.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.