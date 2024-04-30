EasyGo appoints Digicel veteran Oliver Chatten as CEO

Chatten has held various executive roles in the finance, tech and telecoms sectors and aims to boost EasyGo’s expansion plans.

Irish EV charging network Erapid – trading as EasyGo – has appointed former Digicel executive Oliver Chatten as its new CEO.

EasyGo said this appointment will bolster its executive team, which recently saw the addition of David Fitzgerald as chief revenue officer and Mick McAteer on the executive committee.

Chatten brings a wealth of knowledge to this new position, with experience directing and operating businesses in the finance, tech and telecoms sectors both in Ireland and internationally for roughly 25 years.

He worked in Digicel for more than a decade in various executive roles, including as the CEO of its Southern Caribbean operations between 2007 and 2009. Chatten also held various interim CEO positions for Digicel before leaving in 2012.

Chatten was also the CEO and board director of C&W, a major telecommunications provider in the Caribbean who appointed Chatten to turn around the business’ fortunes between 2013 and 2015. He has held various positions since then and was working as a self-employed consultant since last year.

“I’m delighted to be joining EasyGo and working in a sector that is pivotal to Ireland’s climate response,” Chatten said. “EasyGo will be at a forefront of the response, providing the vital infrastructure that the country needs to give them confidence to transition to electric. It’s an exciting future and one I’m looking forward to.”

EasyGo head of international infrastructure strategy Chris Kelly said the appointment is a “major coup” for the company and continues an “exciting phase we are in right now”.

“Oliver has a proven track record of success wherever he has been, and we welcome his knowledge and expertise as we continue to drive our expansion plans,” Kelly said. “We have ambitious targets and by 2032 we will roll out more than 3,000 fast DC chargers onto the national charging network while adding more than 20,000 commercial AC chargers into apartment buildings, hotels and other key locations.”

EasyGo says it currently has 51 staff and 77,000 registered users across the island of Ireland. Last year, the company received €30m from Aviva Investors to grow its team and expand its network.

