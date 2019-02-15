COMMS

Weekend Takeaway: Joining the dots on telecoms and entrepreneurship


Image: © pathdoc/Stock.adobe.com

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including calls for better tax reliefs for entrepreneurs to what’s happening next with broadband in Ireland.

Enterprise Ireland joins calls for better entrepreneurial tax relief

Man in business suit with grey hair and glasses arguing a point at a busy event with people in background wearing green t-shirts.

Joe Healy, divisional manager, high-potential start-ups, Enterprise Ireland. Image: Luke Maxwell/Silicon Republic

Enterprise Ireland says more needs to be done to reward the risks taken by the real heroes of the Irish economy.

Teamwork is planning to build a Cork-style version of Apple Park

Two men in jeans and dark shirts stand in a corridor lined with wood and libraries in Cork.

Daniel Mackey and Peter Coppinger, founders of Teamwork.com. Image: Teamwork
Image: Clare Keogh

One of Cork’s outstanding tech success stories, Teamwork, wants to leave its mark and inspire future Irish tech successes.

Meet the start-ups at the Enterprise Ireland 2019 HPSU showcase

A large group of people sitting behind a blue screen that says Start-up Showcase 2019.

Image: Luke Maxwell/Silicon Republic

The class of 2018 continue to carry the torch of entrepreneurship for Ireland’s entrepreneurs.

The first Dublin WeWork Labs start-up hub is about to open its doors

The scene inside the Iveagh Court WeWork building in Dublin with people sitting around using their smartphones.

Image: WeWork

As WeWork’s office empire spreads to six buildings across Dublin, the next step is to help start-ups scale up.

Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh on driving connectivity forward

Some roadworks for the installation of fibre broadband, featuring large fibre cable and a traffic cone.

Image: © ChiccoDodiFC/Stock.adobe.com

From 5G to IoT, Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh outlines the most pressing tasks ahead for the industry.

Ireland’s largest telco, Eir, says it is sticking with Huawei

A photo of the Chinese company Huawei's logo in red on the side of a building under a blue cloudy sky.

Image: alexeynovikov/Depositphotos

Eir won’t be joining other European operators in distancing themselves from the Chinese equipment maker.

Eir reveals €500m investment in 10Gbps fibre-to-the-home broadband

Smiling woman with short dark hair in a green dress and wearing a string of pearls.

Carolan Lennon, CEO, Eir. Image: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Eir’s new FTTH network will include every town in Ireland that has more than 1,000 people.

Imagine to roll out 150Mbps 5G broadband to 1m premises in rural Ireland

Picture of a hand turning dice with 4G and 5G wireless symbols against a green background.

Image: © Fokussiert/Stock.adobe.com

Initial Imagine investment will focus on underserved regional and rural areas in Ireland.

Donegal to get a broadband speed boost in €14m Siro investment

A view of the tourist town of Bundoran in Donegal showing the lights and hotels from a distance.

Bundoran, Co Donegal. Image: © Madrugada Verde/Stock.adobe.com

Six new towns to act as a pilot for potential second phase of Siro roll-out.

Irish firm ActionPoint wins race to drive UAE motorsport events

A picture of a motorcyclist driving through the desert, kicking up orange sand in his wake.

Image: ATCUAE

Company behind Ireland’s passport renewal system puts motorsport organisers in pole position.

 