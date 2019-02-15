Weekend Takeaway: Joining the dots on telecoms and entrepreneurship

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including calls for better tax reliefs for entrepreneurs to what’s happening next with broadband in Ireland.

Enterprise Ireland says more needs to be done to reward the risks taken by the real heroes of the Irish economy.

One of Cork’s outstanding tech success stories, Teamwork, wants to leave its mark and inspire future Irish tech successes.

The class of 2018 continue to carry the torch of entrepreneurship for Ireland’s entrepreneurs.

As WeWork’s office empire spreads to six buildings across Dublin, the next step is to help start-ups scale up.

From 5G to IoT, Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh outlines the most pressing tasks ahead for the industry.

Eir won’t be joining other European operators in distancing themselves from the Chinese equipment maker.

Eir’s new FTTH network will include every town in Ireland that has more than 1,000 people.

Initial Imagine investment will focus on underserved regional and rural areas in Ireland.

Six new towns to act as a pilot for potential second phase of Siro roll-out.

Company behind Ireland’s passport renewal system puts motorsport organisers in pole position.