Weekend Takeaway: Joining the dots on telecoms and entrepreneurship

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including calls for better tax reliefs for entrepreneurs to what’s happening next with broadband in Ireland.
Enterprise Ireland joins calls for better entrepreneurial tax relief
Enterprise Ireland says more needs to be done to reward the risks taken by the real heroes of the Irish economy.
Teamwork is planning to build a Cork-style version of Apple Park
One of Cork’s outstanding tech success stories, Teamwork, wants to leave its mark and inspire future Irish tech successes.
Meet the start-ups at the Enterprise Ireland 2019 HPSU showcase
The class of 2018 continue to carry the torch of entrepreneurship for Ireland’s entrepreneurs.
The first Dublin WeWork Labs start-up hub is about to open its doors
As WeWork’s office empire spreads to six buildings across Dublin, the next step is to help start-ups scale up.
Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh on driving connectivity forward
From 5G to IoT, Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh outlines the most pressing tasks ahead for the industry.
Ireland’s largest telco, Eir, says it is sticking with Huawei
Eir won’t be joining other European operators in distancing themselves from the Chinese equipment maker.
Eir reveals €500m investment in 10Gbps fibre-to-the-home broadband
Eir’s new FTTH network will include every town in Ireland that has more than 1,000 people.
Imagine to roll out 150Mbps 5G broadband to 1m premises in rural Ireland
Initial Imagine investment will focus on underserved regional and rural areas in Ireland.
Donegal to get a broadband speed boost in €14m Siro investment
Six new towns to act as a pilot for potential second phase of Siro roll-out.
Irish firm ActionPoint wins race to drive UAE motorsport events
Company behind Ireland’s passport renewal system puts motorsport organisers in pole position.