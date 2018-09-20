It’s a fast way to Tipperary as Siro expands to Nenagh and Roscrea

Two more Tipperary towns to be connected to Siro’s 1Gbps network.

Siro’s fibre network will reach 16,000 homes and businesses in Tipperary once it adds Nenagh and Roscrea to its network.

At a meeting of Tipperary County Council (Nenagh Municipal District), Siro outlined its plans to roll out its 1Gbps broadband network in Nenagh and Roscrea. The two towns join Clonmel, where construction of the network began early in the summer.

The news comes hot on the heels of news on Monday (17 September) that Siro is to connect more than 65,000 homes and businesses in Cork to high-speed broadband.

It also follows yesterday’s (19 September) news that the final bid for the tender for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) to serve high-speed broadband to 540,000 homes and businesses in rural Ireland has been submitted by a consortium named National Broadband Ireland. Siro left the bidding process a year ago, followed by Eir earlier this year.

Joined-up thinking

Siro, a €450m joint venture between the ESB and Vodafone, is now live in 30 towns across the country with 10 retailers offering connections to more than 185,000 homes and businesses.

Siro’s new roll-out in Tipperary will commence in the Abbey Court, Brook Lands and Ormond Drive areas of Nenagh from the beginning of October. Roscrea will follow in early 2019.

When construction in the three towns is completed, approximately 16,000 homes and business premises in Nenagh, Roscrea and Clonmel will have access to Siro’s 100pc fibre optic broadband network.

The TLI Group, which has already worked with Siro in Clonmel and in other towns in the south and south-west, has been appointed as build partner for Nenagh and Roscrea.

“This will have a transformational effect on the digital environment of these three towns, allowing businesses to compete online with their international peers and helping local entrepreneurs and businesses to bring their ideas to life, trading effortlessly around the world,” explained Aoife Ni Lochlainn of Siro.

“The internet is now at the centre of or lives, whether it’s talking to our loved ones overseas, streaming movies or selling products to the farthest corners of the globe. Having the same gigabit connectivity as a city like Tokyo means that residents in Nenagh, Roscrea and Clonmel will experience the latest advances in online education, entertainment and remote working, giving them the opportunity to pursue their dream without leaving their town.”