Catherine Doyle named new general manager of Microsoft Ireland

Doyle will spearhead Microsoft’s sales, marketing and services business, with particular focus on AI-powered digital transformation.

Catherine Doyle, former managing director for Dell Technologies Ireland, has been announced as Microsoft Ireland’s new general manager (GM).

Kildare-based Doyle will lead Microsoft’s sales, marketing and services business, as well as focus on the transformation of Ireland’s businesses’ and communities through AI-powered digitalisation.

Doyle worked at Dell for more than 23 years, having held senior positions in both the UK and Ireland including head of the EMEA software sales division. She was appointed to the position of managing director for Dell Technologies Ireland last May.

Doyle starts her new position on July 1 and will replace the previous GM, Anne Sheehan, who after two and half years in the role is moving to a European post within the company.

Speaking on the appointment, Doyle is excited to be joining Microsoft “at a pivotal moment,” as the company embraces the “transformative power of AI to help organisations across Ireland”.

The reputation garnered by Microsoft, as a company committed to “innovation, inclusion and social responsibility,” attracted Doyle and she feels “honoured to lead such a talented team”.

Welcoming the announcement, Joacim Damgard, president of Microsoft Western Europe, stated Doyle’s proven track record, strong network connections and ability to deliver results “will bring a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the Irish market”.

“As we advance in this era of AI, I’m confident her passion, energy, and vision will inspire the Microsoft Ireland team, our customers, and our partners to achieve even greater success,” he said.

Doyle herself looks forward to the next phase of her career, and to “driving digital transformation across Ireland, empowering businesses and communities to reach their full potential”.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.