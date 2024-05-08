Applications open early for Ireland’s BTYSTE 2025

For the first time ever, BTYSTE submissions are being opened three months early to give students more time to brainstorm their ideas and develop their creative projects.

Students across Ireland’s secondary schools are being encouraged to think up creative ideas for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) 2025.

For the first time ever, BTYSTE is opening submissions three months early, to give students around the country more time to brainstorm their ideas and develop their projects over the summer months. The upcoming event will also mark BT Ireland’s 25th year as custodian and lead sponsor of the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

The 2025 exhibition will showcase project entries from students in five categories, which are technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; chemical, physical and mathematical science; and health and wellbeing.

The students that participate will be competing for 250 prizes, with a total prize fund of €50,000 spread out across all categories and age groups. This includes the overall BTYSTE prize worth €7,500.

Winners of the exhibition will also go on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in 2025.

“It has been a great privilege to have been custodians and organiser of the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition for the last 25 years,” said BT Ireland MD Shay Walsh. “Over that time, the exhibition has produced amazing STEM talent and exported some of the world’s leading scientists and technologists.

“While BTYSTE alumni have gone on to develop innovative companies and contribute significantly to academic research, more importantly, the exhibition has provided a platform for students to develop a love of STEM and positively contribute to broader society. We are delighted to announce that entries will open earlier and give more time to students to get involved.”

Entrants will need to fill out an application form and the all-important one-page proposal outlining their idea. To submit a project to BTYSTE 2025, you can do so on this website.

At the beginning of this year, Seán O’Sullivan from Coláiste Chiaráin in Limerick was named the overall winner of BTYSTE 2024.

