Dublin Airport named winner of major digital transformation award

For its digital transformation and overhaul of its systems, Dublin Airport has won a significant international award.

Dublin Airport’s work in geographic information systems (GIS) has been deemed worthy of an international award by Esri Ireland through the global Esri network. The DAA (Dublin Airport Authority) was named winner of the Special Achievement in GIS award at Esri’s International User Conference in San Diego.

The airport was chosen ahead of 300,000 eligible candidates from across the world because of its deployment of Esri’s mapping technology across Dublin Airport with the aim of improving passenger experience and day-to-day operations.

Esri Ireland worked with the airport to replace its manual, paper-based systems with a streamlined system which allows management to better track the day-to-day running of the airport. Among the digital transformation efforts were the introduction of mobile, desktop and web-based mapping applications to remotely report safety issues and collect reports of any incidents as they encounter them in the airport.

Also, collating and analysing this data on the Esri platform, airport management can pinpoint, using heat maps, high risk areas to pre-empt and manage likely future issues. Any flight-risk hazards entering the 1.7m sq metre airfield – such as drones or lasers – are picked up by the system.

“I’m delighted to present Dublin Airport with this award in recognition of its impactful use of GIS,” said Esri’s founder and president Jack Dangermond. “DAA has demonstrated that mapping technology can not only streamline business operations in an airport environment, but also make a real difference to passengers, creating a more seamless and comfortable airport experience.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Crumlish, spatial data manager at Dublin Airport added: “It’s a fantastic honour to receive this award in acknowledgment of how our team has embraced digital transformation in Dublin Airport.

“Esri Ireland has provided first-class support to ensure that we had all of the necessary knowledge to make the project a success. It’s been heartening to see every member of airport staff use the app.”