Emails show Facebook saying it won’t change policies due to revenue pressure

With Verizon also pausing advertising on Facebook to support the #StopHateforProfit campaign, the social network said its action are only based on principles.

Telecoms giant Verizon has become the biggest company to openly support the goals of the #StopHateforProfit campaign that’s calling for companies to boycott putting their ads on Facebook until the social network takes a greater stand against racist content.

It follows Ben & Jerry’s decision to pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US saying that in their current form, the platforms are being used to “foment and fan the flames of racism and violence”.

In a statement, Verizon’s chief media officer, John Nitti, said: “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we’ve done with YouTube and other partners.”

Now, according to emails seen by The Wall Street Journal, Facebook is trying to convince advertisers and agencies not to pause spending, saying it is taking the problem of racism on its platforms seriously. However, it maintains that any changes made to Facebook will be the result of its principles, not external pressure.

“We do not make policy changes tied to revenue pressure,” said an email attributed to Facebook’s vice president of Facebook’s global business group. “We set our policies based on principles rather than business interests.”

Meanwhile, leaked audio recordings obtained by the Financial Times of Facebook’s head of trust and safety policy, Neil Potts, revealed the executive acknowledging the company has a “trust deficit”.

Facebook improvement ‘not that hard’

The audio was from a call convened by the Canadian Advertising Bureau, with one member asking Potts why advertisers should risk harming their reputation by collaborating with Facebook?

“There is a trust deficit. You try to make a decision and people disagree and maybe that builds that deficit even deeper,” Potts said.

Facebook has not responded to comments about these internal communications.

One of the organisers of the #StopHatefor Profit campaign, the Anti-Defamation League, published an open letter yesterday (25 June) to companies advertising on Facebook.

“While erring on the side of caution can be helpful on speech related matters, consistently exhibiting a lack of understanding around language that has been used historically to demean marginalised groups is inexcusable,” the letter said.

“Luckily, given where Facebook is now, improvement is not that hard: Clamp down on common misinformation and conspiracies. Stop recommending hate.”