Google adds new Covid-19 information to travel searches

Google has announced new features that aim to give holidaymakers more confidence in their choice of hotel and tourist attraction, while reminding them of Covid-19 restrictions on a city or county basis.

According to Richard Holden, Google’s vice-president of product management in the travel division, there has been a rise in the number of searches for places to go on vacation.

In a statement, Holden outlined some new measures Google has put in response to the increased demand for holiday destinations, which aim to make travel decisions easier.

While non-essential travel abroad is still being discouraged in Ireland, the features may be useful for deciding where to go on a so-called staycation, when it is eventually updated to include information about localised travel restrictions.

From a quick test, it appears that Google has not yet included any warnings about travelling to specific regions in Ireland that have been put under temporary restrictions, such as Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

New travel features

Through Google’s search engine, users seeking information on hotels or attractions in foreign countries already receive a Covid-19 travel advisory note, where they can see more information on the current situation in that destination.

The company has also updated Google Maps to include driving alerts, notifying travellers about Covid-19 checkpoints and restrictions in their chosen routes on the navigation platform.

Holden said: “As restrictions and advisories begin to lift, we’re adding information about travel resuming in a specific destination on Google Search. In the next week, you’ll see the percentage of open hotels with availability and flights operating in the city or county level based on Google Flights and Hotels data from the previous week.”

When users attempt to plan a trip on Google planning or search for things to do in that area, they will be linked to additional local resources, including the number of Covid-19 cases.

Holden also announced the introduction of a new feature that enables users to filter searches for accommodation to hotels that have free cancellation policies, in order to provide consumers with more confidence and flexibility.

“The uncertainty of Covid-19 makes it hard to navigate travel decisions,” he said. “We’ll continue to share the most relevant information so you can make informed decisions and travel safely when the time comes up.”