Indeed to lay off 1,000 staff globally

The layoffs will affect approximately 8pc of its global workforce. It comes a year after a similar round of job cuts.

Job site Indeed is set to reduce its global workforce by approximately 1,000 employees in a bid to simplify the organisation.

In a message shared with employees yesterday (13 May), CEO Chris Hyams said the company is “too complex” and not currently set up for sustainable growth.

“We still have significant duplication of effort and too many organisational layers that slow down decision-making. We have been working to simplify every aspect of our business, but without meaningful change, we can’t get where we need to go.”

The latest round of cuts comes a little more than a year after the job search platform cut 2,200 employees from its workforce, in which more than 200 Ireland-based employees were let go. However, Hyams said that while those cuts were driven by cost savings, the latest round of layoffs are about helping the company make faster decisions and grow revenue more effectively.

“At a high level, we are significantly restructuring the R&D team to align with our marketplace strategy and we are reducing layers of management,” he said. “We are also restructuring and aligning some go-to-market teams and will be eliminating most of the sales and CS roles in Foster City, California.”

While it is unclear how many workers from each country are expected to be involved in the latest layoffs, Hyams’ memo said employees in Ireland the UK and Australia will hear whether they will be entering into the consultation process, while those outside of those countries will hear if they have been impacted along with details of severance packages.

Indeed is a significant tech employer in Ireland, with approximately 1,200 workers in the country, including at its European headquarters in Dublin, which it opened in 2012.

The latest announcement follows a string of 2024 tech layoffs, some of which affect workers in Ireland. In February, Cisco announced plans to cut more than 4,000 jobs globally, while the gaming industry has taken a steady stream of hits over the last few months.

In April, AWS cut hundreds of roles from its sales, marketing and global services division, while Google confirmed plans for layoffs at the beginning of May.

