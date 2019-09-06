Huawei accuses US of launching cyberattacks on its networks

Huawei has released a statement detailing various allegations of US interference.

In yet another escalation of the battle between Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and the US government, the smartphone manufacturer has claimed in a lengthy statement that the US has been using “every tool at its disposal to disrupt normal business operations of Huawei and its partners”.

This includes, according to Huawei, attempting to entrap company employees, sending FBI agents to the home of employees in an attempt to pressure them to leak information, and launching cyberattacks on the company’s intranet and internal information systems.

In the statement, the telecoms giant also alleged that the US government has been leveraging its political and diplomatic influence to lobby other governments to ban the company’s equipment.

The statement comes following a report from The Wall Street Journal last week that the US Department of Justice was looking into allegations that Huawei had stolen smartphone camera patents. The Chinese firm has roundly denied these accusations, and said those behind the claims are “taking advantage of the current geopolitical situation [and] pushing a false narrative through the media in an attempt to capitalise on a dispute”.

The statement continued: “[We have] invested heavily in R&D for more than 30 years. We have more than 180,000 hard-working employees around the globe. We have won the trust and support of our customers, suppliers and partners. This is the source of our company’s success. No company becomes a global leader in their field through theft.”

(1/4) For months, the U.S. has leveraged its political and diplomatic influence to lobby other governments to ban Huawei gear, using every tool at its disposal to disrupt normal business operations of Huawei and its partners. Read more here: https://t.co/xVDt2lzwXx pic.twitter.com/VPRfYjhveN — Huawei Facts (@HuaweiFacts) September 3, 2019

Huawei has been locked in a protracted conflict with the US government since it was placed on an entity ban list earlier this year. This list effectively banned US firms from working with Huawei, which led to Google cutting off its Android license. Vital chip-making partners such as Intel, Xilinx and Qualcomm were compelled to cease trading with the company amid the ban.

The move has impacted Huawei’s consumer business and reportedly led to the delay of the launch of its Matebook X laptop, which relies on Intel chips and Microsoft software.

Street sign with Huawei logo. Image: alexeynovikov/Depositphotos.