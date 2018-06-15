Inspirefest 2018 gains 6 brand new speakers

Six new faces join the packed Inspirefest 2018 roster.

STEAM enthusiasts will flock to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on 21 and 22 June to enjoy two days of entertainment, thoughtful talks and much more at Inspirefest 2018.

From boosting access to STEM and STEAM education to examining what the future holds for new media, opportunities for learning and fun make it an unmissable event on the European sci-tech calendar.

Six new speakers have come on board for this year’s festival, boosting an already-impressive array of experts, artists and thought leaders.

Naomi McMahon

Naomi McMahon is senior vice president and head of strategic marketing and partnerships and Universal Music Group and Brand (UMGB). She oversees the development of digital and experiential music platforms, integrated marketing and campaigns for a wide range of global brands such as American Airlines and Jose Cuervo, in collaboration with some of the world’s best-known musicians and record labels.

She will be speaking with other panellists on Friday 22 June on exciting experiments where art and tech meet.

Maureen Taylor

CEO and co-founder of SNP Communications, Taylor makes a welcome return to Inspirefest this year. Passionate about seeking understanding and helping others tell their stories clearly and with purpose, Taylor has worked with numerous companies and individuals during the course of her impressive career.

She appears on the ‘Lessons In Leadership: The Art of Telling Your Story’ panel on Friday June 22 to share some of her valuable insights around communicating effectively and impressively.

Sheamus Causer

CEO at Deutsche Bank Service Centre, Sheamus Causer joined the firm in 2014 to establish and lead its Dublin-based analytics centre of excellence. He was subsequently appointed chief executive of the DB Service Centre, which provides support to a myriad of global branch locations. His 20-year career has seen him gain invaluable expertise at the vital intersection of business transformation and analytics.

Dr Imelda Lambkin

Dr Lambkin is the national director for Horizon 2020 at Enterprise Ireland, where she coordinates efforts of European advisors from 10 Irish research and industry agencies to help build links between them and the EU research and innovation programme.

She focuses on research best practice and training with the Horizon 2020 Academy project and is also a member of the ERA-Learn 2020, focusing on trans-national coordination of research programmes. She will be discussing the need for a global research and business outlook on 22 June.

Philip Bromwell

An award-winning video journalist at RTÉ, Bromwell’s career has spanned two decades, during which he has accomplished a great deal. From the Olympic Games and the Oscars to the ongoing refugee crisis, he has covered a kaleidoscope of global events.

He films and edits all of his own work and is a major leader in the mobile journalism field, shooting dozens of reports on his iPhone. Bromwell will take to the stage to discuss the transformation of media on 22 June, alongside many other luminaries of the content world.

Rochelle Thielen

Thielen is a driving force behind the growing automotive and insurtech start-up community and her career is the definition of ‘diverse’. Having held the position of CEO at successful start-up Estify, her passion for finding leading solutions in the push of technology to market has only grown.

A frequent guest speaker and judge at the Marshall School of Business at USC, Thielen is an active member of the start-up community. Catch her on 21 June discussing the exciting future in store for the motoring sector.

Inspirefest is Silicon Republic’s international event connecting sci-tech professionals passionate about the future of STEM. Get your tickets now to join us in Dublin on 21 and 22 June 2018.