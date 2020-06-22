Microsoft acquires data modelling vendor ADRM Software

Microsoft has acquired ADRM Software to help businesses using Azure to utilise data and drive digital transformation.

On Thursday (18 June), Microsoft announced that it has acquired ADRM Software, a business that deals with large-scale, industry-specific data models.

The announcement was made by Microsoft’s corporate vice-president for Azure Global Industry, Ravi Krishnaswamy. He said the deal was part of advancing the company’s mission to help individuals and organisations to achieve more through artificial intelligence (AI).

Krishnaswamy said that data and AI represent the foundation of modern technological innovation, yet many businesses struggle to unlock the full value that data has to offer, as fragmented data estates hinder digital transformation.

“Without a comprehensive and integrated view of their data, companies are at a competitive disadvantage, which hinders digital adoption and data-driven innovation,” he wrote.

The acquisition

ADRM Software is a provider of large-scale industry data models, which are used by large companies as information blueprints. Krishnaswamy said that ADRM’s “robust industry data models” have been built and refined over decades to provide “business-critical” analytics.

He added that combining comprehensive industry models from ADRM with “limitless storage and compute” from Azure will allow for the creation of the “intelligent data lake”, where data from multiple lines of business can be harmonised together more quickly.

“Together with Microsoft Azure, these capabilities will be delivered at scale, enabling our customers to accelerate digital progress and reduce risk in a variety of major initiatives,” Krishnaswamy said.

“We’re excited to welcome the ADRM team to Microsoft, and together look forward to advancing the digital transformation journeys of our partners and customers.”

Commenting on the acquisition, ADRM Software said that it has worked closely with the Azure global engineering team during the past year and is now joining the company with “great enthusiasm”.

ADRM said that it is “so excited about the value and acceleration” that the combination of its technology alongside Microsoft’s can offer. It added that it will be reaching out to existing customers very soon to share more details.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.