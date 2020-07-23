Slack didn’t hold back in its latest Microsoft Teams antitrust case

Slack has accused Microsoft of bundling its Teams workplace messaging app with Office 365 products to give it an unfair advantage.

Two of the most commonly used tools for workforces since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic are set to face each other in an EU court. In a statement, workplace messaging app Slack has filed an antitrust case against Microsoft over its rival product, Teams.

Slack has accused Microsoft of being engaged in an “illegal and anti-competitive practice” of bundling Teams with Office 365 tools designed to eliminate rivals in what would be an alleged breach of EU antitrust rules.

This includes accusations of “force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers”.

“This is much bigger than Slack versus Microsoft – this is a proxy for two very different philosophies for the future of digital ecosystems, gateways versus gatekeepers,” said Joinathan Prince, Slack’s vice-president of communications and policy.

“We want to be the 2pc of your software budget that makes the other 98pc more valuable; [Microsoft] want 100pc of your budget every time.”

Slack’s general counsel, David Schellhase, said that the company wants fair competition and “a level playing field” and accused Microsoft of “reverting to past behaviour”.

Microsoft cut no slack

“They created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behaviour during the ‘browser wars’,” Schellhase said.

“Slack is asking the European Commission to take swift action to ensure Microsoft cannot continue to illegally leverage its power from one market to another by bundling or tying products.”

Microsoft was previously fined €561m by the EU for failing to uphold an antitrust ruling to offer a selection of competitor browsers upon installing the Windows operating system brought to the European Commission in 2008.

In a statement seen by TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Microsoft said: “We created Teams to combine the ability to collaborate with the ability to connect via video, because that’s what people want.

With Covid-19, the market has embraced Teams in record numbers while Slack suffered from its absence of videoconferencing. We’re committed to offering customers not only the best of new innovation, but a wide variety of choice in how they purchase and use the product. We look forward to providing additional information to the European Commission and answering any questions they may have.”

Last June, Slack and Amazon announced that they have forged a multi-year agreement to provide communication tools to distributed teams in order to take on Microsoft’s own platform.