Contact-tracing app confusion raises fears of years-long privacy headache

With little information to go on, privacy advocates and medical practitioners are wondering what contact-tracing apps will achieve.

Centralised or decentralised? That is the question. Or at least it is for anyone keeping a close eye on the rapidly evolving and unravelling story of Ireland’s contact-tracing app.

With the coronavirus cases passing 3m worldwide at the time of writing, global efforts to contain and trace the spread of the coronavirus led many to suggest that one solution may lie in our pockets in the form of smartphones.

With billions of devices across the world, it could be possible to identify when one person comes in close contact with another based off Bluetooth ‘handshakes’ in a given day. If an app used this power in combination with Covid-19 case reporting, it could help alert someone not only to take extra care, but also health authorities to track its spread.

No clear picture

While seemingly a good idea, it’s left a privacy headache that no is yet to find an answer to. However, the simplest argument boils down to whether it’s best to deploy app with a centralised database that the HSE or other health authorities, could control, or decentralised where the phone user holds the data.

Ireland appears destined to take the decentralised approach popularised by a joint effort between Silicon Valley rivals Apple and Google. With both set to reveal their concept in a matter of weeks, users of the app can opt to share their phone number and any potential symptoms. This means the HSE won’t be able to identify who may have come in close contact or be able to see who gets an alert, unless a user decides to disclose that information.

Nearform, the Waterford-based company developing the app, has not disclosed any concrete details about the app because of non-disclosure agreements. Now weeks overdue, the decision to switch to the decentralised solution – at least on the surface – appears similar to Germany’s recent pivot from centralised to decentralised.

In that instance, the country’s move to adopt the centralised Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) was scuppered by Apple. This was because it required iPhones to have the app unlocked and running in the foreground, which would be a drain on a user’s battery which Apple was not willing to compromise on.

“Here, have this free GCHQ app on your phone! It will log everyone you meet and keep your data in a safe central GCHQ approved store.”https://t.co/eneIPJDjkL — Silkie Carlo (@silkiecarlo) April 27, 2020

Centralised could work, but not now

Yet despite the EU’s call for a single approach to contact-tracing apps, there seems little cohesion among the biggest nations. While Germany is going the Google-Apple route, France and the UK are opting for centralised servers.

Over in Australia, things are even further complicated by the fact it is using a hybrid of centralised and decentralised model called TraceTogether developed in Singapore. This means it uses both Bluetooth handshakes and a centralised server to gather Covid-19 data.

Unlike Ireland’s app, however, the TraceTogether app is open source, allowing privacy experts to pick through it and discover any potential red flags. This is not a concern held by few, but advocates across the world.

This doesn’t mean that a decentralised solution is the only solution. According to Dr Paolo Palmieri, a cybersecurity researcher at University College Cork (UCC), a concept called homomorphic encryption would allow data to be secured on a centralised server.

“The server doesn’t have the ability to decrypt the data, but it can do some computation on it,” he said. “But … I haven’t seen anybody proposing to use it in contact-tracing apps because it’s not at a level yet in which you can have quick deployment of the solution and used by millions of people.”

‘A grave intrusion’

The European Data Protection Board (EDPR) recently published a document with guidelines for anyone developing contact-tracing tools for Covid-19. This warned of the dangers of thinking that location data can be unequivocally anonymised, and that large-scale monitoring of people would be “a grave intrusion into their privacy”.

After all, despite what we might think about the concept of six degrees of separation, research has shown that only four location pings on a map is enough to pinpoint where 95pc of us live.

Closer to home, the Irish Council on Civil Liberties (ICCL) issued a plea to the HSE and the Department of Health calling for a decentralised approach and to follow the EDPR guidelines that call for making an app’s source code available for public scrutiny.

One of the signatories on that appeal was Barry O’Sullivan, a professor of computer science at UCC, director of SFI’s Centre for Research Training in AI and a leading authority on AI in Europe.

Speaking with Siliconrepublic.com, he said: “We need to be careful about how we allow technology to be used in times of crisis like they are now. Because, it’s very easy to be convinced by the argument that in order to fight situations like this, we must sacrifice certain things.

“I’m not aware of any hard evidence that suggests that we need to give up our data privacy and our autonomy.”

Margrethe Vestager, who doesn’t shy away from a fight with tech companies, finds it encouraging that @Google and @Apple think about *decentralized* contact tracing #DP3T https://t.co/7t0oTSsZ0j pic.twitter.com/95Gxdqb3Ox — Marcel Salathé (@marcelsalathe) April 30, 2020

A number’s game

As the ICCL pointed out, for an app to work as intended, Ireland and the rest of the world need to get it right first time. One small slip-up or mistake that lays even the smallest seed of doubt might be enough to scupper the entire project.

That’s because contact tracing is fundamentally a number’s game. If not enough people use the app because they fear their data may one day come back to haunt them – whether through a data breach or legal matter – very few will want to use it.

While no definitive figure has been agreed upon, it’s recently been estimated that at least 60pc of a country’s population need to use the app for it to be effective. Yet in Singapore the uptake is as little as 17pc. In Australia, the country’s prime minister said that movement restrictions could be eased if 40pc of the country downloaded the app.

Throwing in another spanner into the works is that while the world may heavily rely on two operating systems – Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS – billions of older phones might not be able to actually run the solution that both companies are about to roll-out.

Just as there are many questions to be answered about the Covid-19 disease itself, Palmieri said there is still a lot of uncertainties surrounding contact-tracing apps, but not so when it comes to data privacy.

“I think overall what’s important is that there is a lot of goodwill on everybody’s side. Everybody understands this is extraordinary and there is a need to cooperate to some degree and there is some openness at looking at solutions. I think we will have a massive privacy headache down the line no matter what we do.”