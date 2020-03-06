Major flaw discovered in many Intel chips from the last five years

Intel responded to the report by releasing a patch which makes it more difficult to exploit the vulnerability.

On Thursday (5 March), security researchers from Positive Technologies published a report which suggests that the issues previously patched in one of Intel’s CPU technologies is worse than previously thought.

In a blogpost, which precedes a full-length whitepaper due to be released on the topic, the enterprise security company said that an “unfixable” flaw in nearly all Intel chips produced over the last five years, allows attackers access to mask read-only memory (ROM) of its chipsets and microprocessors.

Positive Technologies said that the vulnerability was discovered in the ROM of the Intel Converged Security and Management Engine (CSME), and it may be “impossible to fix” as the firmware errors are hard-coded in the Mask ROM of microprocessors and chipsets.

Intel responded to the report by releasing a patch on Thursday, which makes it more difficult to exploit the vulnerability. The company thanked Positive Technologies, as well as a number of individuals, for reporting the issue.

Intel’s CSME

The CSME, which was previously known as the Intel Management Engine BIOS Extension (Intel MEBx) is a security feature that has been included in all recent Intel CPUs. Positive Technologies describes this as the “cryptographic basis for all other Intel technologies and firmware running on Intel-based platforms.”

Positive Technologies believes that the flaw has been baked into millions of Intel processor chipsets that have been released over the last five years. Attacks are very difficult, if not impossible to detect.

While this might raise an eyebrow, numerous commentators have described the flaw as a “tiny window of opportunity” which would likely be as difficult to exploit as “shooting a lone fish in a tiny barrel 1,000 miles away”.

Mark Ermolov, lead specialist of OS and hardware security at Positive Technologies, said that the CSME is one of the first systems that start running and is responsible for cryptographically verifying and authenticating all firmware loaded onto Intel computers, such as the power management controller, which supplies the chipset with power.

Positive Technologies wrote: “Even more importantly, Intel CSME is the cryptographic basis for hardware security technologies developed by Intel and used everywhere, such as DRM, fTPM, and Intel Identity Protection.”

Positive Technologies describes the CSME as Intel’s root of trust, with the security company speculating that this discovery could “jeopardise” the work Intel has put into laying a solid security foundation on its platforms.

‘No security system is perfect’

The security company said that Intel has “tried to make this root of trust as secure as possible”, designing it so that even arbitrary code executive in any Intel CSME firmware module would not jeopardise the root cryptographic key (chipset key), but only the specific functions of that particular module, according to Positve Technologies.

The company said: “Unfortunately, no security system is perfect. Like all security architectures, Intel’s had a weakness: the boot ROM, in this case. An early-stage vulnerability in ROM enables control over reading of the chipset key and generation of all other encryption keys.

“One of these keys is for the Integrity Control Value Blob (ICVB), With this key, attackers can forge the code of any Intel CSME firmware module in a way that authenticity checks cannot detect. This is functionally equivalent to a breach of the private key for the Intel CSME firmware digital signature, but limited to a specific platform.”

While Positive Technologies said that the vulnerability affects the CSME boot ROM on all Intel chipsets and system on a chips (SoC) on the market, the company said that the Ice Point (Generation 10) does not have the same vulnerability.

Speaking to Gizmodo, Ermolov said that there are multiple ways that an attacker could exploit this vulnerability, for instance, with a stolen or lost laptop. In other cases, “unscrupulous suppliers, contractors or even employees with physical access to the computer can get hold of the key”, with Ermolov suggesting that there are even remote ways in which attackers could intercept the key.

Gizmodo said that even with access, it would take a “sophisticated hacker armed with significant experience and specialised gear” to exploit this vulnerability. However, if this were to happen, it could represent a “serious threat”.