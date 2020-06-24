HSE confirms Ireland’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app set for launch

The HSE has said the Covid-19 contact-tracing app is set to launch, pending approval from Apple and Google, as well as the Government.

Ireland is set to get its first State-backed contact-tracing app within the coming week. According to The Irish Times, the HSE said that the app is ready for launch and will be announced alongside a promotional campaign to “support its uptake and sustained use”.

This will come sometime later this week (as of 24 June), with a memo on the state of preparedness of the technology sent to the Government. One of the major steps to release will be sending the app to Apple and Google for formal approval, which can typically take around 48 hours.

Finally, pending Government approval, the app will be ready for launch. The app, developed by Waterford-based Nearform, uses the Exposure Notification API developed jointly by Apple and Google.

Apps that use the Exposure Notification API – referred to as a decentralised model – will not track a user’s location or gather personal information, but will identify when one person comes in close contact with another on a given day based off Bluetooth ‘handshakes’ from their devices.

If a person reports to the app that they have been diagnosed with Covid-19, people who came into close contact with them will be notified and will be instructed on what to do next.

Willingness to download an app

A recent survey found that 82pc of respondents said they were willing to download an app on their phone to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic. A separate study published in May found that 84pc of respondents to a survey in Ireland said they would consider downloading a contact-tracing app.

Only 31pc of respondents said they would be comfortable with an app that uses geolocation for contact tracing, something which the Irish app will not be able to track. However, a recent study published by researchers from Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has called into question the effectiveness of Apple and Google’s API, particularly how Bluetooth connections are made on public transport.

This found in testing on public buses that Bluetooth signal strength could find it more difficult, in some cases, to make a connection between two phones close together than once further apart.

This, according to Prof Dough Leith, is “presumably due to all the metal which reflects the radio waves”.