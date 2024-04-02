Clanwilliam aims to boost Irish healthcare with its Pippo app

Clanwilliam said its new app will aid GP practices by speeding up tasks such as patient bookings and repeat prescriptions.

Health-tech company Clanwilliam has launched Pippo, an app that aims to streamline and simplify interactions between patients and GPs in Ireland.

The app is designed to give patients online access to GP services and reduce the administrative burden faced by healthcare services. The health-tech said the roll-out of Pippo is being enabled by a multi-year seven figure investment.

Clanwilliam said a pilot version of the app was trialed across GP practices nationwide last year and that these practices saved an average of 40 hours every month in administrative duties.

The full launch of the app includes extra features, including online repeat prescriptions functionality. Clanwilliam claims many GP practices currently manage prescriptions, patient bookings and other requests through “time-intensive channels” such as phone calls.

“The nature of healthcare is rapidly evolving in our digital age,” said Clanwilliam Ireland MD Eileen Byrne. “Increasingly, digital technologies have a crucial role to play in making existing healthcare services more agile, flexible and responsive, for the benefit of both healthcare professionals and their patients.

“With its capacity to deliver seamless, secure and efficient interactions between GPs and patients, the roll-out of Pippo is an important step forward on this journey of transforming healthcare.

“By increasing the efficiency of GP patient interactions including appointment booking, payments and refilling prescriptions in a simple and easy-to-use way, we’re helping to unlock significant benefits for both doctors and patients.”

Clanwilliam, which is based in Dublin, employs more than 1,000 people globally and provides 25 healthcare technology products and services across three continents.

Earlier this year, Clanwilliam-owned HealthLink expanded its operations in Australia following the acquisition of several local businesses.

