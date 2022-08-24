What you need to know about the Plex hack

US streaming company Plex has urged all its users to change their passwords following a hack targeting its servers.

Video streaming service Plex was victim to a recent hack that may have compromised some of its users’ passwords.

In an email to its users today (24 August), Plex said that it discovered “suspicious activity” on one of its databases yesterday which gave hackers access to “a limited subset of data” including usernames, emails and encrypted passwords.

While it urges all users to change their passwords immediately, Plex said that all account passwords that could have been accessed were “hashed and secured in accordance with best practices”.

Financial information also seems to be safe in the aftermath of the breach, as the company reassured users that credit card and other payment data “are not stored on our servers at all and were not vulnerable in this incident”.

Plex is digital media player and streaming service that has around 20m subscribers across the world, including in Ireland. It allows users to stream content such as video, audio and photos they upload themselves, as well as a plethora of streaming content for paid subscribers.

While the individual or group behind the hack has not been identified, Plex said the method used to breach the system has been “addressed” and that it is conducting additional reviews to “ensure that the security of all of our systems is further hardened to prevent future incursions”.

The company has a set-by-step guide for users on how to change your Plex password, which involves choosing a strong, unique password on a private or incognito tab and singing out of other connected devices as well.

Troy Hunt, creator of the Have I Been Pwned website that lets users check for data breaches, took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the Plex hack.

“I can’t do anything to not be in a breach like this (short of not using the service), but a 1Password generated random password and [two-factor authentication] enabled makes this a mere inconvenience rather than a genuine risk,” he tweeted, sharing screenshots of Plex’s email.

