Rockstar Games confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks after hack

Rockstar Games said the hack would not have any effect on its development timeline for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Following the leak of videos from early development versions of Grand Theft Auto 6, developer Rockstar Games has confirmed that this was the result of “a network intrusion”.

The company, which makes the popular Grand Theft Auto series, released a statement today (19 September) saying it had been hacked.

The leaked footage comprised around 90 video clips showing robberies, car chases and gun battles typical of the action and adventure game series. The videos were posted to an online message board, GTAForums, but were later removed by the forum on the request of Rockstar Games.

In its statement on the matter, Rockstar Games said that “an unauthorised third party” had illegally accessed and downloaded “confidential information” from its systems.

The games developer added that it is “extremely disappointed” that details of the Grand Theft Auto 6 were leaked in such a way.

But it said that the hacking would not have any effect on its development timeline for the upcoming game.

“Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned … we will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.”

Rockstar Games is owned by New York-headquartered Take-Two Interactive Software. Following the news of the leak, shares in the company fell by nearly 6pc in pre-market trading today.

The culprit behind the leak said on the GTAForum that they would like to “negotiate a deal” with Take-Two and Rockstar Games before their post was removed.

The hacker also claimed responsibility for the Uber hack that occurred last week. This link has not been confirmed, however.

The “cybersecurity incident” at Uber was reported to be the result of a phishing attack, and the company was forced to shut down some of its internal communication and engineering systems.

