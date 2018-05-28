Inspirefest snapshot: The actor shining a spotlight on a forgotten genius

New York actor and writer Heather Massie’s passion for science shines in her work.

Heather Massie is an actor and performer who has merged her fascination with science and technology with her love of performing, as seen in her play, Hedy! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr.

Once lauded as the most beautiful woman in the world, Lamarr was a renowned screen siren whose effervescent glamour and Hollywood beauty belied her sharp, inventive mind.

Since 2016, Massie has been performing her one-woman show dedicated to chronicling Lamarr’s intelligence, career, contribution to the world of tech and keen sense of wit.

Famous beauty, secret inventor

As outlined in the recent biopic about the actress, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, Lamarr was a prolific inventor who, together with composer George Antheil, held a patent for a radio system that eventually went on to be used in mobile phones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and military satellites. The technology, known as frequency hopping, is a cornerstone of the modern connected world.

Massie encapsulates the multifaceted personality of Lamarr in an uncanny and fresh way. Lamarr’s life has no shortage of material, from her Viennese childhood to her acting career and consistently curious mind.

Both the height of her fame and the pitfalls of her infamy are given their turn in the spotlight thanks to some deft writing. Massie’s performance is both vibrant and sophisticated, much like the bombshell herself.

An award-winning production

The show has earned plenty of plaudits for Massie. She was named the 2016 Outstanding Actress in a Staged Reading at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, Best Actress in the 2017 SaraSolo Festival, and the play was a Festival Bestseller at the 2016 United Solo Theatre Festival.

Her creativity and the life she breathes into Lamarr’s wholly unique story will be unmissable at Inspirefest 2018.

