Irish scientist elected to prestigious international organisation, AAAS

Prof JC Séamus Davis was elected fellow of global science organisation AAAS for his work in quantum physics at UCC and Oxford.

Irish scientist, Prof JC Séamus Davis, has been elected to the rank of fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). The honour is considered among the most prestigious merits within the global scientific community.

Davis is an internationally respected physicist, specialising in the field of macroscopic quantum physics. He works at University College Cork (UCC) and Oxford University.

The Skibbereen native leads a team of researchers at both universities exploring macroscopic quantum physics. He has invented several new techniques that allow humans to visualise quantum phenomena directly. These techniques help to provide people with an understanding of the world of quantum physics, just at the time when quantum technology is coming to play a central role in science and the economy.

Davis joins 563 other scientists from around the world elected to the AAAS as part of its 2021 intake.

Founded in 1848, it is the world’s largest general scientific society and election to the society is typically reserved for those whose efforts on behalf of the advancement of science are scientifically or socially distinguished. Some of the society’s previous fellows have included Thomas Edison, Maria Mitchell and Ellen Ochoa.

Davis said he was “thrilled and honoured” to join their ranks, adding he was “delighted by the recognition for these innovative approaches to exploring macroscopic quantum physics.”

The Cork man got his undergraduate physics degree in UCC in 1983. His international career led him to Cornell University in the US, where he was the James Gilbert White distinguished professor of physical sciences.

In 2018 he returned to his Irish alma mater, UCC, to spearhead a pioneering research programme exploring quantum materials for quantum technology. The programme is also in Oxford University. Davis’ appointment was supported in Ireland through a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Professorship and an SFI Infrastructure Award, and in the UK by a European Research Council Advanced Grant Award.

As well as Davis, another Munster scientist has been making waves recently for his research on the makeup and structure of the abdomen. University of Limerick (UL) Prof Calvin Coffey made a breakthrough in 2016 when a discovery he made led to the reclassification of the mesentery as a new organ.

In a research paper published in the Nature Portfolio journal Communications Biology, Coffey’s team detailed the development and structure of the mesentery. Coffey’s team has recently published a further explanation of his findings on the mesentery in a review article available in the Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

According to Coffey, his research on the mesentery is already being incorporated into numerous reference curricula.

“Better understanding of the mesentery and its functions has already led to improvements in surgery and the new research builds on those advances. There are also exciting areas for future investigation,” he said.

“Patients are already benefiting from what we now call mesenteric-based approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of most abdominal conditions.

“The organisational simplicity of the abdomen now immediately explains the behaviours of viral and bacterial infections, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, diabetes and many others,” he concluded.

