Pfizer announces joint venture to develop coronavirus vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech are joining forces to develop a potential coronavirus vaccine from a promising candidate.

Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech have signed a letter of intent to co-develop and distribute a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine in a bid to prevent Covid-19 infection, excluding China.

The partnership will look to accelerate the development of BioNTech’s potential vaccine programme dubbed BNT162, which is expected to enter clinical testing by the end of April this year. The work follow on from Pfizer and BioNTech’s previous collaboration signed in 2018 to develop mRNA-based vaccines designed to treat influenza.

These types of vaccines do not rely on samples of the coronavirus to be effective. Rather, it aims to use RNA to accelerate the production of proteins similar in composition to the virus which could be used to trigger the body’s immune system to fight the actual virus.

“This is a global pandemic, which requires a global effort. In joining forces with our partner Pfizer, we believe we can accelerate our effort to bring a Covid-19 vaccine to people around the world who need it,” said Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech.

Not the only vaccine in development

Both companies will share research and develop sites in both the US and Germany with collaboration to begin immediately. However, the pair still have to agree financial terms and commercialisation rights over the coming weeks.

Pfizer and BioNTech are not the only large healthcare companies working towards a vaccine, with biotech giant Regeneron announcing that it hopes to start human trials for a potential Covid-19 vaccine this summer.

According to CNBC, it plans to start large-scale manufacturing by the middle of April based on a therapy developed to create a drug to treat Ebola.

Furthermore, the US National Institutes of Health began its first clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine on 16 March. According to AP, it could take between one year and 18 months before the effectiveness of the vaccine can be determined.