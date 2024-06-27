14 companies hiring in automation right now

If you are seeking a career in automation then look no further, because there are a number of diverse companies currently recruiting in the field.

Automation is a driving force in the workplace, propelling industries forward and potentially making the working day simpler for everyone. As the automation of work continues, companies are looking to hire the professionals who have the skills to innovate for a more automated future.

Take a look at this list of companies currently looking to add a talented, ambitious automation professionals to their teams.

Accenture

Accenture provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, security and operations. The US multinational, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is looking to fill a hybrid ops tech security architect position.

Amgen

California-headquartered biopharma company Amgen is hiring automation workers in a number of roles. To be based on-site in Puerto Rico, Amgen is looking for an Mfg engineer.

There is also a remote director of tax technology position available in California and a flexible/hybrid specialist computer systems validation engineer role in Rhode Island.

Aon

Multinational corporation Aon, which focuses on risk management, insurance, reinsurance brokerage and investment banking has a number of positions open to jobseekers.

The company is looking to hire an automation QA engineer to join the team on site in Bengaluru, India.

Aon also has an opening for a software engineer in machine learning and automation technologies in Krakow Poland. The role is remote and full-time. The team in Minneapolis, US, is looking for an onsite AI and automation delivery lead.

Bristol Myers Squibb

American pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is currently advertising a position in the Netherlands. In Leiden, South Holland, BMS is looking to hire a manager of OT systems and automation.

Intel

Intel, the US multinational technology company, is advertising jobs in several locations around the globe. In Kildare, Ireland, Gdansk, Poland and Timiş, Romania, Intel is planning to hire cloudDevOps engineers.

In the US, there is a fully remote position available for a cloud automation test engineer.

IBM

New York-based multinational technology company IBM is looking to recruit for a number of positions globally. For example, the company is seeking an automation lead to join the team in Armonk, New York.

Additionally, IBM requires a delivery consultant in automation in Istanbul, Turkey, where responsibilities will include helping customers orchestrate, automate, monitor and manage their middleware systems.

Liberty IT

Belfast-headquartered software company Liberty IT has a role that requires automation skills. Potential candidates can apply for the hybrid senior software engineer (MLops/Python) role in Galway Ireland.

Mastercard

US payment company Mastercard has a number of positions open to automation professionals. The Dublin office is recruiting a skilled senior software engineer for automation testing.

There is also a junior test automation engineer position open in Gdansk, Poland and additional test automation engineer jobs in Gdansk and Warsaw.

Merck

Global Science and technology company Merck has a number of jobs open to candidates. Headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, the business is looking for an automation engineer to join the team in Billerica, Massachusetts in the US.

Also on offer in the Billerica area is a hybrid role as a principal scientist in chemistry automation. As a hybrid role, the job will require some travel. Additionally, Merck has advertised for a controls and automation engineer in St Louis, Missouri.

MSD

Pharmaceutical multinational MSD is actively looking to recruit for several roles.

In Ireland, the company is looking for an automation engineer to join the team in Dunboyne, Co Meath. Also in Ireland, there is a position for an associate director in manufacturing automation at the Ballydine site in Co Tipperary.

In Asia there are several positions for jobseekers to consider, such as a senior automation engineer position in Singapore and in India a role for a specialist in manufacturing automation.

In addition to the above, MSD is also offering automation roles in France and the Netherlands.

Viatris

US pharmaceutical company Viatris is looking for a director/senior director of global automation and manufacturing systems. The role is at the Northern Cross, Dublin, Ireland facility.

Workhuman

Irish multinational, cloud-based human capital management company Workhuman is looking for a network engineer who is familiar with network automation and scripting to join the team in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The company is also seeking to employ a senior data engineer in Dublin, Ireland, who will add features, develop data pipelines, automate the ETL of complex data and design and configure platform solutions to support a wide variety of applications.

Yahoo

Yahoo is advertising for a US-based, remote principal software development engineer position.

Zalando

Berlin-based online retail platform Zalando is looking to fill a number of roles where automation skills are highly sought after. This includes a role as a back-end engineer at its Helsinki location.

Zalando is also aiming to recruit a senior full-stack engineer at the Berlin office. The professional who fills this position will focus on team processes, automation, communication and collaboration.

