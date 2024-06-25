Dublin-based Learnosity announces creation of 20 new jobs

Applications are now open for the next generation of data scientists, product managers and engineers who ready to operationalise the promise of AI.

Dublin-headquartered edtech company Learnosity has unveiled plans to create more than 20 high-value R&D roles, as it launches a new AI Labs Initiative aimed at driving innovation in the edtech space.

The company has said it is looking to hire a range of data scientists, product managers, prompt engineers and full-stack software engineers to work on operationalising the potential of AI development.

Learnosity was founded in 2007 by Gavin Cooney and Mark Lynch. It develops assessment infrastructure for online and digital learning for more than 750 customers that encompass around 40m learners globally.

The edtech’s co-founder and CEO Gavin Cooney welcomed the opportunity to foster Ireland’s home-grown AI talent, in the hopes of “making Ireland synonymous with AI innovation”.

A key focus for Learnosity and the AI Labs Initiative going forward will be the democratisation of access to emerging technologies. As Cooney notes, it is an opportunity to lead by example “guided by an ethical compass”.

“Too often, the benefits of new technology advancements are only truly available to the largest companies and never make it into the hands of educators and students who need them most. We plan to change that.”

Thomas Byrne, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Education, commended Learnosity for basing the new roles in Ireland, calling it a vote of confidence in the region’s technology sector.

Learnosity was recently declared one of the world’s leading edtech companies of 2024 in a list compiled by Time Magazine. In its inaugural list, Time ranked the world’s top 250 edtech companies based on their financial strength and industry impact, with Learnosity being the only Irish company named. The edtech company placed 16th, ranking second in the EU.

Applications for the new roles at Learnosity are now open to candidates who can submit applications through the company’s Careers page.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.