31 US companies recruiting in Ireland right now

This Thanksgiving, which US businesses are looking to add to their Ireland-based teams?

As a gateway to wider Europe, Ireland is an ideal base from which US companies can establish themselves to scale and grow. According to the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, nearly 210,000 people are employed directly – and a further 167,000 indirectly – by US companies on the island and currently there are a range of businesses looking to expand their workforces.

From software engineering and quality control, to project management and cryptography, there are a plethora of exciting jobs for professionals based in Ireland, so why not have a look and see if your next dream role is in one of the 31 companies listed below.

Amgen

Global biotechnology company Amgen is looking for a number of professionals to fill out its Ireland-based teams. More specifically, there are open positions for qualified supply chain technicians, manufacturing process technicians, strategic sourcing senior managers, principle engineers and senior managers for engineering projects, among others.

Applicants will be based out of Amgen’s Dún Laoghaire facility and will be expected to engage in a mix of hybrid and on-site work, depending on the position.

Analog Devices

US semiconductor manufacturing company Analog Devices has vacancies for professionals based in Cork and Limerick. The team in Cork is looking to add a staff digital design engineer and an FY25 graduate design engineer, while the team in Limerick is recruiting for a number of positions including a staff engineer for analogue design engineering, a senior analogue design engineer and a senior engineer for equipment engineering.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

In July of this year, global advanced diagnostics company Beckman Coulter Diagnostics announced it would be investing €10m and creating 30 jobs at its Irish site.

The organisation is looking to recruit in a number of areas, with available positions for a qualified senior analyst in regulatory affairs, an associate technician for production operations, a quality control analyst, and a staff validation and verification engineer.

Boston Scientific

Medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific has premises in Galway, Tipperary and Cork and is currently looking to recruit for a number of open positions. In Clonmel, the team plans to recruit a quality engineer II, multiple product builders, a process engineer and principal R&D engineer.

The Galway-based team is looking for an associate project manager, a design assurance engineer II and a data scientist II, while the Cork group are recruiting for a skilled quality control laboratory manager.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is looking to expand its Dublin-based team in Cruiserath by hiring a specialist for quality assurance operations. There are also roles available for principal engineer in sterile drug product manufacturing, as well as an open job requiring a senior scientist for method execution and instrument integration.

Eli Lilly

US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly recently revealed an investment to the tune of $1bn in the expansion of its manufacturing site in Limerick and the generation of 150 new jobs.

The organisation is currently looking for applicants to apply for several jobs in Limerick and Cork. Open positions include associate and senior associate roles in regulation, central clinical services and innovation, health literacy and patient engagement, and trial management systems, among others.

Equinix

US multinational internet connection and data centre firm Equinix is looking to add several talented professionals to its Dublin-based teams. Open positions include data centre technicians, data centre engineer, commissioning senior manager and senior controls commissioning manager.

Expel

US cybersecurity company Expel recently announced plans to establish a fully remote team of 50 skilled professionals in Ireland, to expand its presence in the EMEA region.

The organisation is currently in the process of recruiting and is looking for detection and response engineers, a manager of detection and response engineering and an associate security operations centre (SOC) analyst.

Fidelity Investments

Multinational financial services firm Fidelity Investments is expanding its Ireland-based workforce. The organisation is looking to recruit talented professionals in a number of areas. For example, they intend to add a senior cybersecurity analyst to the Dublin team and a senior software engineer and senior full-stack engineer to its Galway team.

For those returning to employment, Fidelity Investments is also looking to recruit individuals to the 2025 Fidelity Investments return-to-work programme.

Freudenberg Medical

Global contract design and manufacturing company Freudenberg Medical operates in the medical device and biopharma sector. The company is currently hiring in Ireland and wants to add to its Galway and Leitrim-based teams.

Open positions include vacancies in operations, IT, general management and R&D.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has four internships on offer at the moment in cloud development, test engineering, product design and innovation team development.

Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science is a US company that develops technology for media platforms, advertisers and publishers to help them track, analyse and optimise their data. The business is looking to hire across several departments, for example in data management there are two open senior business intelligence engineering positions, one based in Dublin and the other remote.

There are also several senior software engineer positions available in product engineering. As with the previous listed jobs, there are flexible and fixed working accommodations.

IBM

Multinational technology company IBM is looking to expand its Ireland-based teams with a number of interesting positions and internships on offer. In Fingal, there is a hybrid internship role in UX research, as well as several Dublin-based legal internships.

There is also a senior content designer in sustainability software position and an opening in senior UX design. Early-career starters and recent graduates should consider applying for one of the many internships and graduate programmes currently on offer.

Liberty IT

Open to candidates in Belfast, Dublin and Galway, software development company Liberty IT is looking to recruit two data scientists.

Mastercard

Payment services company Mastercard is looking to hire quite a few people to join its Ireland-based teams. The Dublin group is recruiting for roles such as principal software engineer, manager of software engineering, technical lead project manager, a data scientist I and a lead software engineer, among others.

Microsoft

US multinational technology company Microsoft, which is headquartered in Washington and has two premises on the island of Ireland (in Dublin and in Belfast), is seeking skilled professionals.

The Dublin-based team is looking to fill a number of positions. For example they are seeking a software engineer for Azure, a digital enterprise specialist in data and AI who can speak German, a senior technical programme manager and a senior engineer for the Identity team.

Merck

Life sciences company Merck is looking to fill several vacancies in Cork and Wicklow. The Cork-based Carrigtwohill team are in the process of recruiting a validation engineer, a machine maintenance technician III and a process engineer. In Arklow, Wicklow, Merck is looking to hire an account manager.

Motorola

US telecommunications company Motorola solutions has several jobs available in Cork and Dublin, as well as some remote positions. Interested people can apply to ads for a second-level support engineering role, software engineer role and a senior software engineer role, among other open positions.

Optum

US healthcare technology company Optum is looking to hire a number of people based in Dublin and Donegal. Skilled professionals can apply for roles such as director of growth in data and analytics solutions, as well as senior product analyst and principal data engineer for Azure cloud infrastructure.

Other roles include data scientists and associate director for business processes and data quality audits.

Proofpoint

Cybersecurity company Proofpoint has a hub based in Cork and is actively recruiting for a number of positions, such as network engineer, staff software engineer, people services personnel, senior software engineer and director for strategic projects.

Qualcomm

US semiconductor, software and wireless technology service provider Qualcomm has a number of positions available to professionals living in Cork. Current jobs on offer include embedded systems team lead, PD methodology engineer, sensor subsystem design verification engineer and computer graphics machine learning engineer.

Rapid7

Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 has four jobs on offer to Dublin-based professionals, which are all in product engineering and come with titles such as lead software engineer, senior software engineer and software engineer II.

SiriusXM

Audio entertainment company SiriusXM has a strong global presence and recently opened its new Ireland-based technology hub in Dublin. For professionals situated in the region, there are a number of open job offers such as a position for a staff software engineer, a senior technical programme manager, a staff technical programme manager for automotive software, staff analytics engineer and a senior software test engineer, among others.

Slalom

Tech consulting firm Slalom officially opened its Dublin premises in 2023 and is looking to add to the team with available positions for a qualified software engineering architect, a senior software engineer and a principal modern data architect.

ThreatLocker

US cybersecurity company ThreatLocker has three open positions for professionals based in Dublin. Anyone interested can apply for roles in development, sales and solutions, such as kernel software developer, account executive and solutions engineer for the EMEA region.

UKG

US multinational HR technology company UKG has two global bases of operations in Ireland located in Dublin and Kilkenny and is looking to extend the team. The organisation is looking to hire a lead incident response analyst, a senior incident response analyst and a junior payroll specialist.

There are also a number of available internships in SOC analytics, intelligence analytics and detection engineering.

Verizon

Late last year, communications and tech services provider Verizon expanded its operations in Ireland by building a global centre of excellence in Limerick. In Dublin, professionals can avail of such positions as cryptography architect, category sourcing expert and director of hardware, while in Limerick open roles include business systems senior analyst, senior manager of sourcing and business process consultant.

Viatris

Pharmaceutical company Viatris wants to expand its Dublin-based team and is looking to recruit for various positions, for example an IT senior supply chain solution analyst, a principal scientist for device and product performance, and a management accountant.

The Galway team are also hiring and are actively looking to recruit a QA inspector, a microbiology graduate and a manufacturing engineer, among others.

West Pharmaceuticals

Pharma company West Pharmaceuticals has a number of jobs available to people based in Ireland, primarily in Dublin and Waterford. Interested professionals can apply for a number of different roles, for example in Waterford there is an associate lab analyst role in chemicals and analytics.

There are several jobs going in Dublin, in areas such as engineering, operations, laboratory, supply chain, HR, finances, procurement and customer service.

Workday

US-based enterprise software company Workday has two office spaces in Dublin and is looking to expand further by hiring several people for open positions. Available jobs include a position for a software development engineer in DevOps, a programme manager for cybersecurity compliance and a senior consultant for change management.

Some roles are flexible, while others are on-site and split between the two Dublin-based premises.

Yahoo

Tech company Yahoo has an office in Dublin and is in the process of recruiting. Anyone interested in working for the organisation can apply for a range of mostly remote jobs such as senior front-end software engineer, senior principal engineer for Yahoo Weather, technical support engineer and DevOps engineer.

